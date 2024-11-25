Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead Carries the Latest 2025 Mercedes-Maybach® GLS for Drivers Who Love Rugged, Luxury SUVs

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz Maybach® GLS blends an SUV's off-road capability with the exquisite craftsmanship synonymous with the Maybach® brand. Post this

Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts will appreciate the SUV's attention to detail, from its Executive Rear Seat Package to its advanced MBUX infotainment system. Designed with comfort in mind, the SUV features reclining, heated and ventilated rear seats with massage functionality. Meanwhile, the SUV's robust V8 engine with EQ Boost ensures a smooth blend of power and efficiency, perfect for city driving or rugged adventures.

As a luxury dealership dedicated to delivering top-tier service, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead offers an unparalleled buying experience. Shoppers can explore the 2025 Maybach® GLS in a no-pressure environment, guided by knowledgeable professionals eager to help customers find their ideal vehicle. Additionally, the dealership provides a range of financing options and expert maintenance services to support car owners.

For additional information, customers can browse arrowheadmb.com or call Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead at 623-806-8764 to schedule a test drive.

