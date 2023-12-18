Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead Offers $25 Off on Service A Package in Peoria, Arizona

Drivers can enjoy a $25 discount on the Mercedes-Benz Service A package at the Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead dealership in Peoria, Arizona.

PEORIA, Ariz., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, a distinguished name in luxury automotive service, is delighted to present an offer of $25 off on the Service A Package for Mercedes-Benz owners in Peoria, Arizona. This special promotion is an opportunity for Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts to experience top-notch service at a reduced cost, enhancing the performance and longevity of their vehicles.

The Service A Package, a comprehensive maintenance package, includes critical services essential for the optimal functioning of Mercedes-Benz vehicles. These services comprise synthetic motor oil replacement, oil filter replacement, fluid level checks and corrections based on factory-recommended service intervals, tire inflation check and correction, brake component inspection and the resetting of the maintenance counter. This meticulous package is designed to uphold the manufacturer's standards and ensure that Mercedes-Benz vehicles continue to deliver the unparalleled driving experience they are renowned for.

To sweeten the deal, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead is offering this exclusive discount until September 1, 2024. Owners of Mercedes-Benz vehicles are encouraged to take advantage of this offer and schedule their Service A appointment to benefit from the expertise of the dealership's state-of-the-art service department and highly skilled technicians.

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead boasts a cutting-edge service facility equipped with the latest technology and is staffed by certified technicians trained to handle the intricacies of Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Beyond the Service A Package, the dealership offers a range of services, including routine maintenance, diagnostics, repairs and genuine Mercedes-Benz parts. Customers can trust the dealership's commitment to excellence and attention to detail with every visit resulting in the highest standard of service.

Customers can access the dealership's website to learn more about this offer. They can also meet the dealership team at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, 9260 W Bell Road, Peoria, AZ 85382 or call them at 623-806-8766.

Media Contact

MATT MCDERMOTT, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, 480-213-1265, [email protected], www.arrowheadmb.com

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead