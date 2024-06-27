Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead Offers Exclusive Discounts on Service A and Service B Packages

Drivers in Peoria who want to get their Mercedes-Benz vehicles serviced can use the service discounts available at the Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead dealership.

PEORIA, Ariz., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, a premier dealership renowned for its commitment to customer satisfaction and excellence in automotive service, is excited to announce exclusive discounts on its Service A and Service B packages. This limited-time offer, available until July 9, 2024, provides significant savings on essential maintenance services for Mercedes-Benz vehicles, ensuring optimal performance and longevity.

Impressive Savings on Service A Package

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead offers $25 off the Service A package for model year 2009 and newer vehicles for a limited time. The Service A package is meticulously designed to maintain the high standards of Mercedes-Benz performance. This comprehensive service includes synthetic motor oil replacement, oil filter replacement and a thorough inspection of all fluid levels with corrections as per factory-recommended intervals for each vehicle's specific year and model. Additionally, the Service A package covers tire inflation checks, corrections and brake component inspection. This offer ensures that every Mercedes-Benz vehicle receives the precise care it needs to remain in peak condition.

Exceptional Discounts on Service B Package

In addition to the Service A package, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead is pleased to offer $50 off the Service B package for model year 2009 and newer vehicles. The Service B package provides an even more comprehensive maintenance solution, including synthetic motor oil replacement, oil filter replacement and cabin dust/combination filter replacement. All fluid levels are meticulously checked and corrected following factory-recommended service intervals, ensuring every vehicle operates at its best. The Service B package includes a detailed tire inflation check and correction, a thorough brake component inspection and a brake fluid exchange.

Customers can access the dealership's website to learn about the new offers and high-quality services. For detailed information on the discounts on service packages A and B, they can meet the dealership service team at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, 9260 W Bell Road, Peoria, AZ 85382 or contact them by phone at 623-806-8766.

