Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead Offers Limited-Time Discounts on Service 'A' and 'B' Maintenance and Sprinter Van Services

Service A Package – $25.00 OFF

For Mercedes-Benz vehicles, model year 2009 and newer, the Service A package is a critical maintenance milestone. This package includes synthetic motor oil replacement, oil filter replacement and all fluid level checks based on the factory-recommended service intervals for the vehicle's specific year and model. Additionally, the Service A package includes tire inflation checks, brake component inspections and a reset of the maintenance counter. This comprehensive service ensures that each Mercedes-Benz continues to deliver the performance and luxury experience that owners expect. With the current promotion, customers can take advantage of these essential services at a discounted rate, making it the perfect time to schedule a maintenance appointment.

Service B Package – $50.00 OFF

The Service B package, also available for Mercedes-Benz vehicles model year 2009 and newer, offers even more extensive maintenance services, now at a $50 discount. This package includes all the elements of the Service A package, with the addition of a cabin dust/combination filter replacement and a brake fluid exchange. These added services are crucial for maintaining the vehicle's air quality and braking efficiency. Like the Service A package, Service B also involves synthetic motor oil and oil filter replacement, fluid level checks and corrections, tire inflation checks, brake component inspections and a reset of the maintenance counter. This package is ideal for those who want to ensure their Mercedes-Benz remains in optimal condition, and with the limited-time discount, it's a wise choice for vehicle owners.

Sprinter Service A Special – $100.00 OFF

In addition to the discounts on Service A and B packages, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead offers $100 off the Sprinter Service A package. This special is tailored for Sprinter vans at key mileage intervals—10,000, 30,000, 50,000 and 70,000 miles. The service includes a comprehensive vehicle inspection, focusing on safety systems, brakes, belts and hoses, tires, fluid leaks and exhaust components. The package also covers refilling Diesel Exhaust Fluid (for diesel models), performing a synthetic oil change with genuine Mercedes-Benz parts, resetting the service calculator, topping off fluids in the engine compartment, checking all indicator lamps, headlamps and exterior lighting.

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead understands that regular maintenance is crucial to preserving the integrity and performance of every Mercedes-Benz vehicle. By offering these limited-time discounts, the dealership aims to provide exceptional value to its customers, ensuring that their vehicles receive the highest level of care at an affordable price.

Customers can browse the dealership's website for the latest discounts and superior vehicle services.

About Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead is a leading luxury car dealership in Peoria, Arizona, offering an extensive selection of new and certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Committed to providing top-tier customer service and expert vehicle maintenance, the dealership is dedicated to ensuring that every customer's experience is exceptional. From the latest models to comprehensive service offerings, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead is the go-to destination for all things Mercedes-Benz.

