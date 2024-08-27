Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead Offers Limited-Time Discounts on Service 'A' and 'B' Maintenance for Metris Vans

Metris van owners can enjoy $25 off Service 'A' and $50 off Service 'B', making it more affordable than ever to maintain the performance and reliability of their Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Post this

Service 'A' is the foundation of the vehicle brand's maintenance schedule, ensuring that every Metris van receives the care it needs. This service includes a thorough vehicle inspection for any signs of corrosion, accident or paint damage. The windshield is checked for stone impacts and other damage, while the engine oil and filter are changed using only genuine Mercedes-Benz parts. Additionally, the brakes are tested, seat belts are inspected and the service indicator is reset. With the current service discounts for Metris vans, owners can access these essential services at a reduced cost, making routine maintenance more accessible.

Service 'B' is a more extensive maintenance package crucial for ensuring the vehicle's long-term health. In addition to all the checks performed in Service 'A', Service 'B' includes inspections of safety systems, brakes, belts, hoses, tires, fluid leaks and exhaust components. The Diesel Exhaust Fluid is checked for diesel models, and the fuel filter and water separator are replaced. This service includes a synthetic oil change, tire rotation and dust filter replacement for the air conditioning system. With a $50 discount, Metris van owners can use this comprehensive service package to ensure their vehicle remains in top condition.

These limited-time service discounts for Metris vans are part of the dealership's ongoing commitment to providing the best care for its customers' vehicles. By offering these special promotions, the dealership aims to make high-quality maintenance more accessible to Metris van owners in Peoria and the surrounding areas.

Customers can browse the dealership's website for the latest service discounts and modern vehicle services. For detailed information on limited-time service discounts and coupons for Metris vans, they can meet the dealership service team at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, 9260 W Bell Road, Peoria, AZ 85382 or call them at 623-806-8766.

About Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, located in Peoria, AZ, is a premier dealership committed to offering luxury vehicles and top-tier automotive services. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a state-of-the-art facility, the dealership provides an exceptional customer experience. Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead is dedicated to maintaining the highest quality and customer satisfaction standards, ensuring that every customer visit is memorable.

