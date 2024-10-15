Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead Provides Limited-Time Discounts on Brakes and Tires for Drivers in and Around Peoria

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead offers exclusive savings on brake services and select tires, helping drivers in Peoria keep their vehicles road-ready while enjoying limited-time discounts. Post this

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead offers $50 off per axle for front or rear brake service for a limited time. This deal ensures that customers receive top-quality service for their braking systems, a critical component for maintaining safety and performance on the road. The offer is exclusive to Mercedes-Benz vehicles and cannot be combined with other promotions or applied to past services. Also, the discount is accessible on smartphones, making it easier for customers to access savings on the go, and ends on Nov. 11, 2024.

To qualify, customers need to present the offer at the time of their service write-up. The discount applies only to models from 2009 or newer and must be redeemed at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead. Those interested in learning more about the specifics can consult with a Service Advisor at the dealership.

Tire Discount: Save Up to $150 on Select Tires

In addition to brake discounts, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead also offers savings on tire replacements through the "Miles Ahead in Every Way" event. Customers can save $150 instantly on four select tires or $75 on a pair of eligible tires. This offer extends to a wide range of premium tire brands, including Michelin, Bridgestone and Continental, ensuring that customers receive high-quality replacements that match their vehicle's specifications.

This special tire offer is valid until Oct. 31, 2024, and customers must have their tires installed by Nov. 7, 2024, to qualify. Taxes, installation fees and other costs may apply. The promotion applies to eligible OEM, OEA, WPK and WIN tires and is available only for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars, excluding Mercedes-Benz Sprinters, Freightliner Sprinters and Metris models.

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead is committed to providing exceptional service to its customers. With these limited-time brake and tire discounts, the dealership aims to support Mercedes-Benz owners in keeping their vehicles safe, reliable and ready for the road ahead. By offering significant savings on essential maintenance, the dealership makes it easier for drivers to invest in the durability and capability of their vehicles.

Customers can browse the dealership's website for the latest service discounts and expert vehicle services. For detailed information on new limited-time service discounts and coupons, they can meet the dealership service team at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, 9260 W Bell Road, Peoria, AZ 85382 or call them at 623-806-8766.

Media Contact

Matt McDermott, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead, 480-213-1265, [email protected], www.arrowheadmb.com

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead