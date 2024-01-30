Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead Showcases 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class: A Fusion of Luxury and Performance for SUV Enthusiasts

Customers can purchase the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA from Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead in Peoria, Arizona.

PEORIA, Ariz., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead proudly announces the availability of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, a paradigm of automotive excellence. It combines luxury with advanced technology. This latest addition to their lineup promises to redefine the journeys in and around Peoria, Arizona.

Customers can choose from three powerful engine options. It includes a 255-horsepower turbocharged inline-four for efficiency and a jaw-dropping 382-horsepower AMG® inline-four turbo V8 for exhilarating performance.

Featuring a 7.7-inch and available 10.25-inch displays, the 2024 GLA-Class provides an immersive dashboard experience. The widescreen setup delivers a wealth of information and entertainment, integrating with the intuitive MBUX infotainment system. This system is operated via voice, touch, or the steering wheel touchpad. Moreover, it puts navigation, climate control, music, and communication at your fingertips.

Incorporated with new-age safety elements, the 2024 GLA has many advanced features to enhance road safety. These include a Rearview camera, Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist, and Attention Assist®. They collectively work for the well-being of drivers and passengers on Peoria roads.

Built with a spacious and luxurious cabin, this SUV is ideal for road trips and family adventures. Optional interior materials, including premium leather, wood and metal accents, create an atmosphere of true luxury. Comfort features such as heated and ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a Burmester® sound system elevate the driving experience.

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead invites customers to explore the GLA-Class. Buyers can check out the online inventory or reach out to the dealer for more details. The 2024 GLA is a fusion of reliability, advanced specs, and versatile configurations. With the option to buy or lease and flexible financing plans, this SUV is readily available. Interested buyers can visit Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead at 9260 W Bell Road, Peoria, AZ 85382 or contact them at 623-806-8764.

