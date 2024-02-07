Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale Adds the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV to its Inventory in Scottsdale, AZ

Drivers can purchase the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV from Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale in Arizona.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale has announced the arrival of the highly anticipated 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV at its dealership in Scottsdale, AZ. As the latest addition to the Mercedes-Benz lineup, the EQE SUV embodies cutting-edge technology, luxurious comfort and sustainable driving solutions.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV sets new standards in electric mobility, offering advanced features designed to improve every aspect of the driving experience. Equipped with dual-zone or four-zone climate control, the EQE SUV ensures instant comfort and greater range by pre-conditioning the cabin while the vehicle is plugged in. Additionally, options such as purifying HEPA filtration and subtle aromatherapy indulge passengers in a serene and refreshing atmosphere.

Solidity and electric quietness create an excellent backdrop for an exceptional audio experience in the 2024 EQE SUV. Burmester® 3D Surround Sound with Dolby Atmos® delivers immersive sound tailored to the EQE SUV, while EQE Sound Experiences adapt to driving modes and moods, including a new "Serene Breeze" soundscape that celebrates the vehicle's naturally hushed environment.

Powered by advanced thermal management and over-the-air updateable battery software, the EQE SUV offers impressive performance and efficiency. The EQE SUV delivers a dynamic ride with options for rear-wheel drive or electrified 4MATIC® all-wheel drive, adaptive AIRMATIC® suspension and 10° rear-axle steering.

Safety and convenience are paramount in the EQE SUV, with features such as an industry-leading charging infrastructure integration, Mercedes me Charge assistance and advanced driver assistance systems ensuring a smooth and secure journey.

With a commitment to excellence in service, selection and expertise, Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale offers a hassle-free purchasing process tailored to individual needs and preferences. Their knowledgeable sales team provides personalized assistance, ensuring every customer finds the vehicle to suit their lifestyle and budget.

For more information on the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE and its features, prospective buyers are encouraged to visit the dealership's website at https://www.mbscottsdale.com/. Interested drivers can also schedule a test drive by visiting Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale at 3916 South SW Loop 323, Scottsdale, AZ, or contacting 480-845-0012.

Media Contact

MATT MCDERMOTT, Mercedes Benz of Scottsdale, 480-213-1265, [email protected], https://www.mbscottsdale.com/

SOURCE Mercedes Benz of Scottsdale