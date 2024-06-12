Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale Announces Exclusive June Lease Offers on 2024 Mercedes-Benz Models

Car buyers can take advantage of various lease offers on new Mercedes-Benz vehicles at Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale is excited to announce a series of special lease offers on a selection of new 2024 Mercedes-Benz vehicles throughout June. Customers in Scottsdale, Arizona, can take advantage of these exceptional deals, which provide an excellent opportunity to experience the luxury and performance of Mercedes-Benz at competitive rates.

Individuals can lease the 2024 Mercedes-Benz C 300 Sedan for $549 per month for 36 months, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 SUV for $579 per month for 36 months, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 SUV for $569 per month for 36 months and the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 SUV for $629 per month for 36 months.

At Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale, the customer experience is a top priority. When customers step into their state-of-the-art dealership, they are greeted by a team of knowledgeable and friendly sales professionals dedicated to helping them find the perfect vehicle. The dealership's staff takes the time to understand the needs and preferences of every buyer, ensuring they drive away in a vehicle that matches their lifestyle.

Furthermore, the dealership's customer satisfaction does not end when the customers drive off the lot. Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale offers outstanding after-sales services, including routine maintenance, repairs and access to genuine Mercedes-Benz parts. Their certified technicians have the latest tools and technology to keep every vehicle running smoothly.

Leasing a vehicle from Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale provides flexibility and financial benefits. Individuals can enjoy the latest models and technology every few years with lower monthly payments than purchasing. Their finance team works with each buyer to tailor lease terms that fit their budget and driving habits.

For more information about the June lease offers or to schedule a test drive, prospective buyers are requested to visit Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale at 4725 North Scottsdale Road. Interested parties can also contact the dealership by dialing 480-845-0012 or explore their inventory online at https://www.mbscottsdale.com/new-mercedes-benz-scottsdale-az.

Matt McDermott, Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale, 480-213-1265, [email protected], https://www.mbscottsdale.com/

