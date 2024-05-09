Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale Now Rewards Customers with Amex Gift Cards for Vehicle Servicing

Scottsdale customers can earn American Express Gift Cards when servicing their vehicle at the Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale dealership.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale proudly announces an exclusive new incentive program designed to reward loyal customers. Effective immediately, customers who invest in vehicle services exceeding specific amounts will receive American Express Gift Cards. This limited-time offer aims to enhance the customer service experience by providing tangible rewards for vehicle servicing at the Scottsdale location.

The dealership understands the importance of customer satisfaction and loyalty. In appreciation, the dealership now offers a $50 American Express Gift Card to customers who spend $800 or more on vehicle services. Those who invest $1,500 or more in services will receive a $100 American Express Gift Card. This reward program is designed to give back to the customers who make Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale their service center of choice.

Customers should note that the Amex Gift Card rewards cannot be applied to previous services performed. To qualify for the offer, customers must present the offer at the time of write-up. Additionally, the offer cannot be combined with other promotions and taxes are not included in the total amount.

The service team at Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale consists of highly trained professionals specializing in all aspects of Mercedes-Benz maintenance and repair. From routine servicing to more complex issues, the team ensures that every vehicle meets the brand's high standards of performance and safety.

Customers interested in taking advantage of this lucrative offer should plan their service visits soon, as it is a limited-time opportunity. Whether it's routine maintenance or more extensive repairs, now is the perfect time to ensure the vehicle is in top condition while also reaping the rewards of investment.

For scheduling service, customers can call Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale directly at 480-845-0013 or book an appointment through the dealership's website: https://www.mbscottsdale.com/. They can also visit the dealership at 4725 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, to experience premier vehicle servicing and enjoy the benefits of the new rewards program.

Matt McDermott, Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale, 480-213-1265, [email protected], https://www.mbscottsdale.com/

