Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale Offers Discounts on Front or Rear Brake Pad Replacement for Mercedes-Benz Models

Drivers in Scottsdale, Arizona, can take advantage of the special service discount on front or rear brake pad replacement for Mercedes-Benz vehicles offered by the Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale dealership.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale is pleased to announce a special service discount available through Nov. 24, 2024, for front or rear brake pad replacements on 2010 model year or newer Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Customers can take advantage of a $50 discount per axle when they have their front or rear brake pads replaced at the dealership's state-of-the-art service center. This limited-time offer cannot be combined with other promotions, does not apply to previous services performed and is not valid with pre-paid maintenance plans.
Brake pad replacement is a critical service for maintaining the safety and performance of a vehicle. Over time, brake pads wear down, reducing their effectiveness in stopping the car. This can lead to longer stopping distances and, in extreme cases, brake failure. Replacing worn brake pads is essential to ensure that a vehicle can safely and efficiently come to a stop, particularly in emergencies. Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale uses only genuine Mercedes-Benz parts, Making sure that the replacement brake pads meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.
The dealership has a service center equipped with futuristic technology and staffed by certified technicians who specialize in Mercedes-Benz vehicles. These experts are committed to providing top-tier service and ensuring every customer's car is maintained to the highest standards. Customers interested in taking advantage of this special offer are encouraged to schedule an appointment at the dealership by dialing 480-845-0013. For further assistance, interested parties can also visit the Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale dealership at 4725 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Media Contact
Matt McDermott, Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale, 480-213-1265, [email protected], https://www.mbscottsdale.com/
SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale
Share this article