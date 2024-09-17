Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale Offers Discounts on Front or Rear Brake Pad Replacement for Mercedes-Benz Models

Drivers in Scottsdale, Arizona, can take advantage of the special service discount on front or rear brake pad replacement for Mercedes-Benz vehicles offered by the Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale dealership.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale is pleased to announce a special service discount available through Nov. 24, 2024, for front or rear brake pad replacements on 2010 model year or newer Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Customers can take advantage of a $50 discount per axle when they have their front or rear brake pads replaced at the dealership's state-of-the-art service center. This limited-time offer cannot be combined with other promotions, does not apply to previous services performed and is not valid with pre-paid maintenance plans.