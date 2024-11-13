Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale Offers Exclusive Corporate Fleet Program for Business Clients

Buyers can take advantage of the Corporate Fleet Program to buy or lease a Mercedes-Benz from Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale offers an exclusive Corporate Fleet Program designed to help businesses elevate their vehicle lineup with the superior performance and luxury of Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Ideal for companies seeking premium transportation for their teams, this program provides special incentives for approved business clients, making purchasing or leasing new Mercedes-Benz vehicles easier and more rewarding.

Businesses gain access to a unique incentive on top-performing Mercedes-Benz models through the Corporate Fleet Program. From sleek sedans to spacious SUVs, the program offers a range of vehicles engineered to last, ensuring reliability, comfort and style. Mercedes-Benz vehicles purchased through the Fleet Program come with a four-year/50,000-mile limited warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and advanced safety features, underscoring the brand's commitment to customer satisfaction and peace of mind.

Participation in the Corporate Fleet Program requires an approved Corporate Account Number (CAN) from Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA). To qualify, companies need to have at least five vehicles (any make or model) actively registered in their business name. Upon approval, businesses receive a Corporate Account Number facilitating fleet incentives at any authorized Mercedes-Benz dealership nationwide, including Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale. These incentives apply to new, unregistered models and are redeemable exclusively by company employees at the time of purchase or lease.

Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale boasts an extensive inventory of new Mercedes-Benz models, from elegant sedans to versatile SUVs. The dealership's dedicated fleet specialists are available to guide business clients through the pre-approval process, ensuring they can get behind the wheel of their new Mercedes-Benz quickly and easily. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale offers special leasing and purchase options to enhance the flexibility and affordability of the Corporate Fleet Program.

To learn more about the Corporate Fleet Program and explore the latest inventory, customers are encouraged to visit Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale or contact the dealership at 480-409-0409.

