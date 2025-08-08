Mercedes Lemp to Step Down as Executive Director of My Sister's Place

My Sister's Place (MSP), a leading nonprofit serving survivors of domestic violence in Washington, DC, announced today that Executive Director Mercedes Lemp will step down from her role, effective September 5, after more than seven years of dedicated service.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- My Sister's Place (MSP), a leading nonprofit serving survivors of domestic violence in Washington, DC, announced today that Executive Director Mercedes Lemp will step down from her role, effective September 5, after more than seven years of dedicated service.

During her tenure, Lemp led the organization through a period of significant growth and impact. Under her leadership, My Sister's Place expanded its impact across the DMV area, enhancing access to housing, financial assistance, and trauma-informed services for survivors, all while building strong partnerships and innovative programs that empower survivors and their families on their journey toward safety and stability.

"It has been an honor to lead this incredible organization and work to advance its mission of supporting survivors of domestic violence," said Lemp. "I am proud of all we have accomplished together and am confident that My Sister's Place will continue to thrive."

The Board of Directors has appointed Krista McDaniel, Senior Director of Programs, as Interim Executive Director while a national search is underway for a permanent replacement. During her two years at MSP, McDaniel has been crucial to program development and organizational strategy. Before joining My Sister's Place, she served as Executive Director of The University Club Foundation for almost a decade.

"We are deeply grateful to Mercedes for her transformative leadership and unwavering commitment," said Board Co-Chairs Shawn Wright and Santina Rocca. "We are equally confident in Krista's ability to ensure a smooth transition and guide the organization forward during this period of change."

The Board of Directors has launched a formal search process to identify the next Executive Director who will build on the organization's strong foundation, ensure continuity of services, and lead My Sister's Place into its next chapter of growth.

About My Sister's Place

My Sister's Place (MSP) shelters, supports, and empowers survivors of domestic violence and their children while providing leadership and education to build a supportive community.

For over 45 years, MSP has been an innovator in changing lives by providing DC's first hotline and one of the first domestic violence shelters in DC. As one of DC's oldest domestic violence shelters, the organization has served as a cornerstone of the District's response to this pressing public health issue since 1979, and our impact on DC's community continues to grow.

MSP is unique in offering a full continuum of care from emergency shelter through transitional-to-permanent housing. Our experienced team of case managers and residential counselors provides clinical counseling, case management, and comprehensive services to empower survivors to recover and thrive. Most recently, MSP has added an innovative cash transfer program for survivors of domestic violence, as well as an in-house Workforce Development Program. Lastly, MSP provides training and advocacy to engage communities to prevent violence and abuse. Our goal is to end the cycle of domestic violence and empower everyone to build healthy lives and relationships.

To learn more about My Sister's Place, please visit https://www.mysistersplacedc.org/.

Media Contact

Darrel Drobnich, https://www.linkedin.com/company/my-sisters-place-dc/, 1 2029036292, [email protected], https://www.mysistersplacedc.org/

SOURCE My Sister’s Place