Mercedes Moné Unveils Moné Wear: A Limited Archive Collection Celebrating 13 Years of Iconic Style!

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global wrestling superstar, cultural trailblazer, and fashion icon Mercedes Moné announces the launch of Moné Wear, an exclusive, limited-edition archive collection featuring select pieces from her personal wardrobe spanning more than 13 years of her historic career.

Often referred to as the "Beyoncé of Wrestling," Mercedes Moné has redefined the landscape of women's sports and entertainment, pairing elite athleticism with bold, unmistakable style. Moné Wear offers fans a rare opportunity to own authentic pieces from that journey — garments worn during defining moments of growth, reinvention, and global impact.

Each item in the collection is carefully curated and presented in a custom decorative box, accompanied by a personalized note from the CEO herself, Mercedes Moné, emphasizing the intimate, collectible nature of the release.

"This collection is about sharing pieces of my story with the people who've supported me throughout the years," said Moné. "Every item represents a chapter — confidence, evolution, risk, and belief – direct from my closet: the closet of the CEO!"

While Moné Wear serves as a celebration of Moné's past, it also sets the foundation for her future. The archive collection is designed to plant the seeds for an eventual original Mercedes Moné fashion line, offering fans an early look into the aesthetic, values, and vision that will continue to expand.

In the meantime, Moné Wear bridges history and possibility — allowing fans to connect with Mercedes Moné's legacy through fashion that was lived in, performed in, and carried across some of the most defining stages of her career.

Quantities are extremely limited. Once items are sold, they will not be reproduced.

For updates, release details, and availability, fans are encouraged to visit Mercedes Moné website https://mercedesmone.com/ where items are to be sold at auction.

About Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Moné is widely regarded as the greatest female professional wrestler of all time. She is the first Black woman to headline WrestleMania, the first woman to headline a WWE pay-per-view, and the highest-paid female performer in the history of professional wrestling. In 2025, she was named PWI's #1 ranked wrestler worldwide and Sports Illustrated Wrestler of the Year. Currently competing with AEW, Moné also holds the unprecedented record of 13 championships simultaneously — a feat never before accomplished by any man or woman in the sport. Beyond the ring, she has earned the moniker "The Beyoncé of Wrestling" for her original fashion vision, having personally designed many of her iconic looks over the past 13 years. She has stars in Star Wars' the Mandalorian and costars with Maria Menounos in her first Christmas movie, Bobo Saves Christmas due out in 2026. with ongoing mentorship and creative support from her first cousin, Snoop Dogg.

