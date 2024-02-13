Mercer Advisors Adds Five RIA Industry Veterans to Accelerate Inorganic Growth Strategies

There is definitely a fight for talent in the independent RIA space, and we are winning. These recent additions to our M&A teams illustrate that highly experienced, leading talent in the RIA space see the value of Mercer Advisors to do their best work. Post this

Additionally, Stacy Orff, a 30-year veteran of Schwab, SS&C Advent, and most recently of RIA-focused investment bank and consulting firm DeVoe & Company, joins Mercer Advisors as VP of Platform Marketing. Jeff Dadamo also joins from Dimensional Fund Advisors as Sr. Director, M&A Investment integration.

"Every one of the 85 firms that have joined us through M&A is putting their life's work in our hands and our approach to building our M&A teams considers the gravity of deciding on their future partner. Our teams are stacked with purpose-driven professionals who have deep experience in helping RIAs make decisions on the future direction of their firms. They are passionate about advisor success and understand the highly nuanced RIA space," said Dave Welling, CEO of Mercer Advisors. "Building on former Mercer Advisors' CEO and now head of our M&A efforts, Dave Barton's vision, firms joining us are making significant decisions that will impact not only themselves but also their team, and, most importantly, their clients. Our investments are in the Partner Development teams and dozens of professionals on our Integration teams who have the knowledge, experience, dedication, resources and commitment to realize their long-term career aspirations."

M&A Partner Development Team Additions:

Andy Burgess joins Mercer Advisors after an extensive career working with RIAs in a number of capacities, including as a former VP at Fidelity Investments, where he advised breakaway advisors on the optimal positioning for their new firms. Prior to Fidelity, Burgess held a similar role at Schwab Advisor Services. Most recently, Burgess served as Regional Director, Business Development for NewEdge Advisors, supporting teams on their path to independence.

Greg Mayes joins Mercer Advisors after a more than 25-year career working with RIAs, most recently as a VP of Strategic Business Development for LPL Financial, and a nearly 13 year career at TD Ameritrade Institutional. Previous to TDA, Mayes spent 12 years at Schwab Advisor Services in multiple business development and technology consulting roles, supporting RIA executives and guiding advisors on their path to independence.

Jay Robinson joins Mercer Advisors with over 25 years of experience working with RIAs, most recently as a Managing Director at Schwab Advisor Services, Regional Vice President at RBC, and Regional Director at Piper Jaffray.

M&A Platform Marketing and Investment Additions:

Stacy Orff joins Mercer Advisors with an extensive career in wealth management and working with RIAs, most recently as Managing Director – Head of Marketing at DeVoe & Company. Previously, Orff was a Senior Director of Marketing at SS&C Advent, VP of Marketing for AssetMark, and a Marketing Director at Schwab Advisor Services.

Jeff Dadamo joins Mercer Advisors from Dimensional Fund Advisors, where he held various roles as an investment strategist and financial advisor services analyst. Before joining DFA, Dadamo was a professional tennis player on the ATP World Tour.

"There is definitely a fight for talent in the independent RIA space, and we are winning," said Martine Lellis, Chief Talent Officer for Mercer Advisors. "These recent additions to our M&A teams illustrate that highly experienced, leading talent in the RIA space see the value and differentiation of the Mercer Advisors platform which combines people, process, and technology to help advisors do their best work. Building out our M&A teams is just one example of how our strategy and culture attract the best and brightest from across the industry."

Mercer Advisors has also bolstered talent in multiple advisory teams. Welling noted, "In just the last 12 months we have added over 260 professionals to our regional Wealth Management, Wealth Solutions and Investment teams in addition to the many talented professionals who have joined us through over 12 acquisitions in 2023 alone. As the independent RIA industry continues to remain the fastest growing segment in all financial services, we are confident in our ability to execute multiple strategies to capitalize on these opportunities."

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a full-service wealth management firm that specializes in providing investment advice, financial and estate planning, and taxes, and trustee and trust administration services. It is one of the largest Registered Investment Advisers and financial planning firms in the U.S. with $56 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over -1060 employees, and operates nationally across the country with over 80 locations. Mercer Advisors, Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA) and Regis Acquisitions, Inc. (RIA). Both are majority owned by Oak Hill Capital, Genstar Capital, and Altas Partners. Mercer Global Advisors has a related insurance agency. Mercer Advisors Insurance Services, LLC (MAIS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer Advisors Inc. Employees of Mercer Global Advisors serve as officers of MAIS. MAIS provides individual life, disability, long term care coverage, and property and casualty coverage through various insurance companies. For Mercer Global Advisors clients who wish to purchase insurance products, MAIS has entered into a non-exclusive referral agreement with Strategic Partner(s). More information about MAIS and our Strategic Partners may be found in our Form ADV 2A. Visit us at http://www.merceradvisors.com.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning document preparation and other legal advice are provided through select third parties unrelated to Mercer Advisors. Tax preparation and tax filing are a separate fee from Mercer Advisors' investment management and planning services. Trustee services are offered through select third parties with which a client would engage directly.

Company statistics as of December 31, 2023. Client assets refers to client assets under management (AUM) and client asset under advisement (AUA) by both Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition, Inc. Client Assets includes assets gained from recent acquisitions where the advisory agreements have been properly assigned to Mercer Global Advisors, but the custodial accounts have yet to be transferred and/or the accounts have yet to be migrated to Mercer Global Advisors' portfolio management system. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition Inc. are affiliated SEC registered investment advisers and deliver investment advisory and family office related services. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition Inc. are subsidiaries of Mercer Advisors Inc., a parent company not involved with investment services.

