Mercer Advisors Expands and Elevates Senior Executive Ranks

General Counsel Mathew Encino has expanded his role to oversee the Compliance team and will also join the ELT. Encino has been instrumental in building and leading an innovative legal function, enabling legal and compliance functions to collaborate closely and streamline decision-making.

Joining Mercer Advisors' Senior Leadership Team (SLT) is VP of the Financial Planning Group, Jennifer Baick, who pioneered the creation of Mercer Advisors central financial planning team, which has supported advisors in transforming clients' financial planning experience. Through her leadership, the group has grown from the ground up to a team of over 30 financial planning professionals working to support advisors and clients. Baick was also recently recognized by wealthmanagement.com in The Wealthies industry award program as one of the industry's "Rising Stars."

VP of People and Culture, Jigi Dahagam, has been promoted to the SLT and has been instrumental in overseeing several programs that support and embody Mercer Advisors' "One Team" spirit. These include career pathing, employee engagement, recognition, DEI, and talent acquisition.

Joining Mercer Advisors as SVP and Head of Digital Products is Ehsan Lavassani. Ehsan is a product and technology leader with 20 years of experience in the financial services industry – including as the founding engineer and first employee at Personal Capital where he spent 10+ years building the industry's leading client and advisor digital ecosystem. In this newly created role, Ehsan will be responsible for designing, developing, and delivering Mercer Advisors' proprietary technology platforms.

"We are committed to continuing to advance the client experience and have very aggressive growth goals. We couldn't be more excited about expanding our executive leadership teams to help drive the key strategies that will help make Mercer Advisors a distinct national RIA firm," said Mercer Advisors CEO, Dave Welling. "Christine, Mathew, Jennifer, Jigi, and Ehsan all bring unique skill sets, capabilities and core industry experience that will enable us to continue to ensure that the voices of the clients, advisors, and employees are represented in these leadership groups."

Welling continued. "Our investment in our business goes well beyond appointing leaders. In just the last 3 years we have added over 270 professionals to our regional Wealth Management, Wealth Solutions and Investment teams in addition to the many talented professionals who have joined us through over 40 acquisitions. This amazing and diverse group of talent will be instrumental in taking Mercer Advisors to the next level."

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a full-service wealth management firm that specializes in providing investment advice, financial and estate planning, and taxes, and trustee and trust administration services. It is one of the largest Registered Investment Advisers and financial planning firms in the U.S. with $52 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over 960 employees, and operates nationally across the country with over 70 locations. Mercer Advisors, Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), majority owned by Oak Hill Capital, Genstar Capital, and Altas Partners. Mercer Global Advisors has a related insurance agency. Mercer Advisors Insurance Services, LLC (MAIS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer Advisors Inc. Employees of Mercer Global Advisors serve as officers of MAIS. For Mercer Global Advisors clients who wish to purchase insurance products, MAIS has entered into a non-exclusive referral agreement with Strategic Partner(s). More information about MAIS and our Strategic Partners may be found in our Form ADV 2A. Visit us at http://www.merceradvisors.com.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning document preparation and other legal advice are provided through select third parties unrelated to Mercer Advisors. Tax preparation and tax filing are a separate fee from Mercer Advisors' investment management and planning services. Trustee services are offered through select third parties with which a client would engage directly.

Company statistics as of August 31, 2023. Client assets refers to client assets under management (AUM) and client asset under advisement (AUA) by both Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition, Inc. Client Assets includes assets gained from recent acquisitions where the advisory agreements have been properly assigned to Mercer Global Advisors, but the custodial accounts have yet to be transferred and/or the accounts have yet to be migrated to Mercer Global Advisors' portfolio management system.

Please Note: Limitations. Neither rankings and/or recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, publications, media, or other organizations, nor the achievement of any professional designation, certification, degree, or license, membership in any professional organization, or any amount of prior experience or success, should be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Mercer Advisors or its investment professionals are engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. A fee was not paid by either Mercer Advisors or its investment professionals to receive the award or ranking. The award or ranking is based upon specific criteria and methodology (see ranking criteria/methodology). No ranking or recognition should be construed as an endorsement by any past or current client of Mercer Advisors or its investment professionals.

Media Contact

SOURCE Mercer Advisors