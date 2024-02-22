Mercer Advisors Hires New Chief Financial Officer to Help Guide its Strategic Growth

Hiring a person of Gün's caliber, a leader with vast multi-disciplinary experience, reinforces our commitment to building the preeminent fiduciary financial advisory firm. Post this

"Hiring a person of Gün's caliber, a leader with vast multi-disciplinary experience, reinforces our commitment to building the preeminent fiduciary financial advisory firm," said Dave Welling, CEO of Mercer Advisors. "His recent experience as the finance leader of McKinsey, one of the world's premier professional services firms, brings valuable thought-leadership and operational excellence to our firm. Mr. Keresteci will support Mercer Advisors in our vision to be the industry leader in providing our clients a unified and integrated standard of financial care. I am delighted to add another innovative executive who can work with the team and support us as we evolve."

"I've had the privilege of spending my career at multiple organizations that were leaders in their fields, and I now feel fortunate to be part of Mercer Advisors, whose differentiated offering and operating model make them a leader in the RIA space," said Mr. Keresteci. "I share Mercer Advisors' commitment to the 'one team' vision and believe strongly in the benefits this 'one firm' approach brings to clients and employees."

"Gün is a unique finance leader who takes a client-oriented, long-term approach and focuses on creating an environment where advisory professionals can do the best work of their careers," said Daniel Gourvitch, President of Mercer Advisors. "I had the privilege of seeing first-hand Gün's thoughtful and collaborative finance leadership during the years we worked together at McKinsey, and I couldn't be more excited to call him once again my partner."

Mr. Keresteci's appointment marks another significant addition to the Mercer Advisors' team. In the last year, over 260 professionals have joined the firm, in addition to the many talented professionals who have joined through more than a dozen acquisitions in the same timeframe.

"We have grown into one of the largest and fastest growing independent RIAs in the country while staying true to our founding principles," Mr. Welling said. "Those principles continue to guide our evolution with a compass pointed directly at positively impacting our clients, employees, shareholders, and communities and will continue to expand as we embark on our next chapter of growth."

Michael Henry, Mercer Advisors' most recent CFO, has shifted into a dedicated role to support the M&A team, which has added talent and resources to support the inorganic growth of the organization.

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a full-service wealth management firm that specializes in providing investment advice, financial and estate planning, and taxes, and trustee and trust administration services. It is one of the largest Registered Investment Advisers and financial planning firms in the U.S. with $56 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over 1060 employees, and operates nationally across the country with over 80 locations. Mercer Advisors, Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA) and Regis Acquisitions, Inc. (RIA). Both are majority owned by Oak Hill Capital, Genstar Capital, and Altas Partners.

Company statistics as of December 31, 2023. Client assets refers to client assets under management (AUM) and client asset under advisement (AUA) by both Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition, Inc. Client Assets includes assets gained from recent acquisitions where the advisory agreements have been properly assigned to Mercer Global Advisors, but the custodial accounts have yet to be transferred and/or the accounts have yet to be migrated to Mercer Global Advisors' portfolio management system. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition Inc. are affiliated SEC registered investment advisers and deliver investment advisory and family office related services. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition Inc. are subsidiaries of Mercer Advisors Inc., a parent company not involved with investment services.

