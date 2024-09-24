Mercer Advisors Hires New Chief People Officer to Lead its Growing Team and Culture Efforts

This appointment reflects the company's continued commitment to fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and excellence. By empowering our people and cultivating an enriching environment, we aim to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients. Post this

"At Mercer Advisors, we say that there are only two rules: take care of the client and take care of each other." said Dave Welling, CEO of Mercer Advisors. "People, relationships, and culture are the core of everything we do. By continually investing in our team, we strive to ensure we can consistently fulfill the promises we make to our clients. Elizabeth's extensive experience in talent management, culture building, and strategic leadership makes her the perfect fit for this role. She will play a key role in supporting Mercer Advisors as an employer of choice for experienced talent."

"I'm thrilled to join such a dynamic and talent-forward wealth management firm at a pivotal time in the company's journey," said Ms. Hioe. "I believe that Mercer Advisors is leading the way to build a national fiduciary-based financial planning firm that believes in working together as one team. I am inspired by the company's commitment to helping clients amplify and simplify their financial lives, and I am excited to support the team in delivering on this mission."

Mercer Advisors has grown to over 1,150 employees today, tripling its workforce in just five years. The firm is widely recognized for its talent and thought leadership, driven by initiatives like Mercer 2030, which demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability, diversity, equity, and inclusion. Additionally, the InvestHERs program promotes diversity within the advisor industry while addressing the unique wealth management needs of women. Today, the company's client-facing team is nearly 50% women.

Mercer Advisors is one of the largest and fastest growing independent RIAs in the country while staying true to our founding principles. Those principles continue to guide our evolution with a compass pointed directly at positively impacting our clients, employees, shareholders, and communities.

Martine Lellis, Mercer Advisors' most recent Chief Talent Officer, has shifted into a dedicated role as Principal, M&A Partner Development. Her transition was part of a strategic expansion of the M&A team earlier this year. See Mercer Advisors Adds Five Industry Veterans.

Mercer Advisors has become one of the leading RIA acquirers with over 85 acquisitions since 2016. The firm's "integrate not aggregate" strategy appeals to RIA sellers seeking to advance the client and employee experience through joining a firm with national scale and reach.

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management and financial planning firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and is majority owned by Oak Hill Capital, Genstar Capital, and Altas Partners. Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is privately held, has 1,150+ employees, and operates nationally through more than 90 locations. Mercer Advisors has $63 billion in client assets. For more information, visit merceradvisors.com.

Important Information

Company statistics as of July 31, 2024. Client assets refer to client assets under management (AUM) and client asset under advisement (AUA) as well as assets gained from recent acquisitions where the advisory agreements have been properly assigned to Mercer Global Advisors, but the custodial accounts have yet to be transferred and/or the accounts have yet to be migrated to Mercer Global Advisors' portfolio management system.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through select third parties unaffiliated to Mercer Advisors. Tax preparation and tax filing are a separate fee from Mercer Advisors' investment management and planning services. Trustee services are offered through select third parties with which a client would engage directly, as such additional fees may apply. Mercer Global Advisors has a related insurance agency. Mercer Advisors Insurance Services, LLC (MAIS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer Advisors Inc. Employees of Mercer Global Advisors serve as officers of MAIS. MAIS provides individual life, disability, long term care coverage, and property and casualty coverage through various insurance companies.

Media Contact

Timothy Welsh, Mercer Avisors, 415-847-4874, [email protected], www.merceradvisors.com

SOURCE Mercer Advisors