Mercer Advisors Honored with 12 Spots on the 2024 Forbes Best-In State Wealth Advisors List

The 12 advisors from Mercer Advisors named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors are:

David Askew, CFP®, CDFA®, FBS® – Managing Director, CA

Jessica Caruso, CFP® – Executive Managing Director, CA

Matthew Cook, CFP® - Managing Director, CA

Laura Combs, CFP® – Executive Managing Director, CO

Jojo Cresci – CFP®, Senior Wealth Advisor and Senior Director, CA

Joshua DeForest, CFP® – Executive Managing Director, WA

David Kerber, CFP®, CRPC®, MPAS®, ABFP℠ – Senior Wealth Advisor and Senior Director, AZ

Brett Landstrom, MBA, CFP®, ChFC®, CLU®, RICP®, Senior Wealth Advisor, NE

Carl Larimore, MS, MBA, CFP® – Senior Wealth Advisor, Director, TX

Lawrence Solomon – MBA, CFP®, Senior Wealth Advisor, VA

Tracey Turko – CFP®, MPAS®, AEP, Senior Wealth Advisor, Sr. Director, MI

Joseph Young – CFP®, MBA, MSF, CRPC®, Managing Director, VA

"This recognition attests to the high caliber of our advisor team at Mercer Advisors and their dedication to making a positive impact in the financial lives of our clients," said Martine Lellis, Chief Talent Officer for Mercer Advisors. "Our 290+ advisors are committed to putting the needs of our clients first so that they can achieve Economic Freedom."

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management and financial planning firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), and Regis Acquisitions, Inc. (RIA). Both are majority owned by Oak Hill Capital, Genstar Capital, and Altas Partners. Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is privately held, has 1,096 employees, and operates nationally through more than 80+ locations across the country. Mercer Advisors manages over $59 billion in client assets. For more information, visit http://www.merceradvisors.com.

*https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/?sh=4d2ffd1d6ab9 Data provided by SHOOK® Research, LLC — Data as of 6/30/23. Forbes America's Top Wealth Advisors and Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual, and telephone due diligence meetings to measure best practices, client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. SHOOK's research and rankings provide opinions intended to help investors choose the right financial advisor and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information, please see http://www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

Important Information

Company statistics as of February 29, 2024. Client assets refers to client assets under management (AUM) and client assets under advisement (AUA) by both Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition Inc. Client Assets includes assets gained from recent acquisitions where the advisory agreements have been properly assigned to Mercer Global Advisors, but the custodial accounts have yet to be transferred and/or the accounts have yet to be migrated to Mercer Global Advisors' portfolio management system. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition Inc. are affiliated SEC registered investment advisers and deliver investment advisory and family office related services. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition Inc., are subsidiaries of Mercer Advisors Inc., a parent company not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through select third parties unrelated to Mercer Advisors. Tax preparation and tax filing are a separate fee from Mercer Advisors' investment management and planning services. Trustee services are offered through select third parties with which a client would engage directly. Mercer Global Advisors has a related insurance agency. Mercer Advisors Insurance Services, LLC (MAIS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer Advisors Inc. Employees of Mercer Global Advisors serve as officers of MAIS. MAIS provides individual life, disability, long term care coverage, and property and casualty coverage through various insurance companies.

Please Note: Limitations. Neither rankings and/or recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, publications, media, or other organizations, nor the achievement of any professional designation, certification, degree, or license, membership in any professional organization, or any amount of prior experience or success, should be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Mercer Advisors or its investment professionals are engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. A fee was not paid by either Mercer Advisors or its investment professionals to receive the award or ranking. The award or ranking is based upon specific criteria and methodology (see ranking criteria/methodology). No ranking or recognition should be construed as an endorsement by any past or current client of Mercer Advisors or its investment professionals.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, and CFP® (with plaque design) in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

Media Contact

Timothy Welsh, Mercer Advisors, 415-847-4974, [email protected], www.MercerAdvisors.com

