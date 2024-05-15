Mercer Advisors' Martine Lellis Transitions to Support the Company's M&A Partner Development Growth Efforts

Our C-Suite approach to the leadership on our M&A Partner Development team is grounded in connecting the principals of firms considering selling their businesses with executives who have built, run, and guided the evolution of an RIA themselves. Post this

Mercer Advisors has become one of the leading RIA acquirers with over 85 acquisitions since 2016. The firm's "integrate not aggregate" strategy appeals to RIA sellers seeking to advance the client and employee experience through joining a firm with national scale and reach. Lellis is the newest addition to the expanded M&A team that Barton continues to lead. See Mercer Advisors Add Five Industry Veterans.

"We recognize that owners of RIA firms have many options and care deeply about the impact on their clients, employees, and themselves," said Dave Welling, CEO of Mercer Advisors. "Our C-Suite approach to the leadership on our M&A Partner Development team is grounded in connecting the principals of firms considering selling their businesses with executives who have built, run, and guided the evolution of an RIA themselves."

"Martine's deep understanding of our client and advisor experience, as well as her years of building, developing, and growing our talent, make her an invaluable asset in identifying and integrating like-minded firms into our organization," added Welling. "Our deep bench at the senior leadership level also allows us to make these types of transformational changes without business interruption."

"M&A is one of the indispensable ways that we build the organization's talent, experience, and capabilities. I couldn't be more excited about representing Mercer Advisors in the industry and working with other RIA owners to discover the best option for themselves, their employees, and their clients. As an integrator, not an aggregator, we seek to leverage all the talent of partnering firms. Talent mapping, career pathing, and compensation are critical to both the decision-making process and integration success," said Lellis.

Lellis has a nearly two-decade career in the independent wealth management space, a distinct accomplishment in an emerging industry. Lellis began her wealth management career at Sullivan, Bruyette, Speros & Blayney in 2002 and progressed to become the COO, overseeing a rapid period of growth for one of the industry's most well-known and highly respected RIA firms at the time. Lellis has advanced designations in financial services, including a CPA license and the CFP™ marks, as well as having earned an MBA from Georgetown University and a B.S. in Mathematics from Duke University.

Mercer Advisors has activated a national search for a Chief Talent Officer to replace Lellis in her prior role.

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management and financial planning firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), and Regis Acquisitions, Inc. (RIA). Both are majority-owned by Oak Hill Capital, Genstar Capital, and Altas Partners. Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is privately held, has over 1,100 employees, and operates nationally through more than 70+ locations across the country. Mercer Advisors manages over $60 billion in client assets. For more information, visit http://www.merceradvisors.com.

Company statistics as of March 31, 2024. Client assets refers to client assets under management (AUM) and client assets under advisement (AUA) by both Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition Inc. Client Assets includes assets gained from recent acquisitions where the advisory agreements have been properly assigned to Mercer Global Advisors, but the custodial accounts have yet to be transferred and/or the accounts have yet to be migrated to Mercer Global Advisors' portfolio management system. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition Inc. are affiliated SEC registered investment advisers and deliver investment advisory and family office related services. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition Inc., are subsidiaries of Mercer Advisors Inc., a parent company not involved with investment services.

