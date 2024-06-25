Mercer Advisors Most Recognized in AdvisorHub's Advisors to Watch Annual Ranking

Mercer Advisors leads the field with the highest number of advisors in the top 200, underscoring the firm's dedication to amplifying and simplifying the financial lives of its 30,000+ clients. Post this

"We are committed to creating an atmosphere where advisors can do the best work of their careers. Our support teams and infrastructure are designed to create an 'Ironman' suit for advisors," said Daniel Gourvitch, President of Mercer Advisors.

Wealth Advisors featured in the Top 200 RIA ranking are:

Jojo Cresci, CFP® – Senior Wealth Advisor and Senior Director, San Francisco Bay Area

James Czirr, CFP® – Senior Wealth Advisor and Senior Director, Spokane, Washington

Harrison Fant, CFP® – Senior Wealth Advisor, Atlanta

David Kerber, CFP® – Senior Wealth Advisor and Senior Director, Phoenix area

area Brett Landstrom, CFP® – Senior Wealth Advisor, Greater Denver

Carl Larimore, CFP® – Senior Wealth Advisor and Director, Dallas

David Levy, CFP® – Senior Wealth Advisor and Director, Houston and Austin

and Emily Messegee, CFP®, MBA – Wealth Advisor and Senior Director, Greater Denver

W. Thomas McNary , CFP® – Senior Wealth Advisor and Director, Greater Denver

, CFP® – Senior Wealth Advisor and Director, Renée Pichette, CFP® – Wealth Advisor, Greater Denver

Susan Portnoi, CPA – Senior Wealth Advisor, New Jersey

Dane Sauer, CFP®, MBA – Wealth Advisor and Senior Director, Chicago area

area Maeve Schmid, CFP® – Wealth Advisor, Greater Denver

Frances Smith, CFP®, CSRIC® – Senior Wealth Advisor and Director, Seattle area

Additional Wealth Advisors featured in other categories:

Adis Mehic, CFP® – 100 Solo Advisors to Watch – Wealth Advisor, Atlanta

Jonathan Mitchell, CFP® – 100 Advisors to Watch Next Gen – Senior Wealth Advisor and Senior Director, Santa Barbara

Brittany Rice, CFP® – 100 Women Advisors to Watch – Wealth Advisor, Greater Denver

Joseph Young, CFP® – 250 Advisors to Watch under $1B – Managing Director, Greater Washington D.C.

"Our 300+ wealth advisors are dedicated to upholding the highest standards and putting their clients' needs first. We are thrilled that a cross-section of our advisors representing multiple areas of the country were recognized by this program, a testament to the enduring relationships they have formed with clients," said Dave Welling, CEO of Mercer Advisors.

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management and financial planning firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), and Regis Acquisitions, Inc. (RIA). Both are majority owned by Oak Hill Capital, Genstar Capital, and Altas Partners. Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is privately held, has 1,110+ employees, and operates nationally through more than 70+ locations across the country. Mercer Advisors manages $59 billion in client assets. For more information, visit http://www.merceradvisors.com.

Important Information

Company statistics as of April 30, 2024. Client assets refers to client assets under management (AUM) and client assets under advisement (AUA) by both Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition Inc. Client Assets includes assets gained from recent acquisitions where the advisory agreements have been properly assigned to Mercer Global Advisors, but the custodial accounts have yet to be transferred and/or the accounts have yet to be migrated to Mercer Global Advisors' portfolio management system. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition Inc. are affiliated SEC registered investment advisers and deliver investment advisory and family office related services. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition Inc., are subsidiaries of Mercer Advisors Inc., a parent company not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through select third parties unrelated to Mercer Advisors. Tax preparation and tax filing are a separate fee from Mercer Advisors' investment management and planning services. Trustee services are offered through select third parties with which a client would engage directly. Mercer Global Advisors has a related insurance agency. Mercer Advisors Insurance Services, LLC (MAIS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer Advisors Inc. Employees of Mercer Global Advisors serve as officers of MAIS. MAIS provides individual life, disability, long term care coverage, and property and casualty coverage through various insurance companies.

Please Note: Limitations. Neither rankings and/or recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, publications, media, or other organizations, nor the achievement of any professional designation, certification, degree, or license, membership in any professional organization, or any amount of prior experience or success, should be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Mercer Advisors or its investment professionals are engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. A fee was not paid by either Mercer Advisors or its investment professionals to receive the award or ranking. The award or ranking is based upon specific criteria and methodology (see ranking criteria/methodology). No ranking or recognition should be construed as an endorsement by any past or current client of Mercer Advisors or its investment professionals.

