Mercer Advisors Named a Top 10 Investment Advisory Firm by CEOWORLD Magazine

"Being recognized nationally as a top 10 investment advisory firm is a testament to our dedication to excellence by offering comprehensive and client-centered wealth planning services," said Dave Welling, CEO of Mercer Advisors. "We are proud to serve our existing clients and welcome the opportunity to serve even more families to help them achieve Economic Freedom™."

CEOWORLD Magazine shared, "Having a financial advisor can be crucial in helping you to grow and safeguard your wealth. The key is to find a trustworthy advisor who is a good fit for you, regardless of your financial standing. Engaging with an advisor is a smart decision for anyone who wants to improve their personal finances and set long-term goals." This list serves as a guide for people searching for the right advisor.

"We are honored to be recognized as a top investment advisory firm in the U.S. for the service and dedication we provide to our 30,000+ clients across the nation," said Daniel Gourvitch, President of Mercer Advisors. "We look forward to continuing our leadership in the industry as we continually optimize and enhance our services to support our clients."

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a total wealth management and financial planning firm that provides comprehensive, fee-based investment management, financial planning, family office services, retirement benefits and distribution planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), and Regis Acquisitions, Inc. (RIA). Both are majority owned by Oak Hill Capital, Genstar Capital, and Altas Partners. Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is privately held, has 1,096 employees, and operates nationally through more than 80+ locations across the country. Mercer Advisors manages over $59 billion in client assets. For more information, visit http://www.merceradvisors.com.

Important Information

Company statistics as of February 29, 2024. Client assets refers to client assets under management (AUM) and client assets under advisement (AUA) by both Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition Inc. Client Assets includes assets gained from recent acquisitions where the advisory agreements have been properly assigned to Mercer Global Advisors, but the custodial accounts have yet to be transferred and/or the accounts have yet to be migrated to Mercer Global Advisors' portfolio management system. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition Inc. are affiliated SEC registered investment advisers and deliver investment advisory and family office related services. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition Inc., are subsidiaries of Mercer Advisors Inc., a parent company not involved with investment services.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through select third parties unrelated to Mercer Advisors. Tax preparation and tax filing are a separate fee from Mercer Advisors' investment management and planning services. Trustee services are offered through select third parties with which a client would engage directly. Mercer Global Advisors has a related insurance agency. Mercer Advisors Insurance Services, LLC (MAIS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer Advisors Inc. Employees of Mercer Global Advisors serve as officers of MAIS. MAIS provides individual life, disability, long term care coverage, and property and casualty coverage through various insurance companies.

Please Note: Limitations. Neither rankings and/or recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, publications, media, or other organizations, nor the achievement of any professional designation, certification, degree, or license, membership in any professional organization, or any amount of prior experience or success, should be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Mercer Advisors or its investment professionals are engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. A fee was not paid by either Mercer Advisors or its investment professionals to receive the award or ranking. The award or ranking is based upon specific criteria and methodology (see ranking criteria/methodology). No ranking or recognition should be construed as an endorsement by any past or current client of Mercer Advisors or its investment professionals.

Media Contact

Timothy Welsh, Mercer Advisors, 415-847-4874, [email protected], www.MercerAdvisors.com

SOURCE Mercer Advisors