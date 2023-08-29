Mercer Advisors Recognized by Citywire as the Fastest Growing Independent RIA in Colorado

As one of the wealth management industry's most prolific acquirers, it may not come as much of a surprise that Mercer Global Advisors is once again Colorado's top grower. Tweet this

"Being recognized as the fastest growing independent advisory firm in Colorado is a bold testament to our strategic focus in building out a comprehensive suite of financial and investment planning resources, combined with tax, estate, and insurance solutions to bring a unified and integrated solution that helps clients meet their financial goals and objectives," said Dave Welling, CEO of Mercer Advisors. "That personalized service model is resonating with investors and advisors looking to join Mercer Advisors throughout the country and is a key reason we continue to grow our firm both organically and inorganically."

Citywire examined three categories to determine their rankings. These included percentage growth in assets under management (AUM), monetary growth in AUM, and percentage growth in employees. These three components are combined into a 'growth factor' that is then ranked across the independent RIAs in each state.

"We continue to seek out the best talent in the industry to support our rapid growth," Welling said. "As a result, we have nearly 1,000 of the most experienced, skilled, and knowledgeable professionals serving more than 28,000 clients, making us not only one of the fastest-growing firms in Colorado but also across the country. We look forward to continuing to invest in the technology, tools, resources, services, and human talent that will fuel our growth in the years to come."

*Citywire's methodology: https://digital.citywire.com/ria-50-growers-2023/p/1?utm_source=citywire-editorial_ria-splash-page&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=ria-50-growers-2023&utm_content=230816 We use historical Form ADV data compiled by Discovery Data, then we run it through a layer of screens. We screen out RIAs that don't include financial planning as one of their core services, as well as firms that are offshoots of broker-dealers and banks. Lastly, we screen out firms that primarily function as back-end service providers for advisory teams. Once we've done all that, we look at the eligible firms' performance in 2022 across three categories: percentage growth in AUM, monetary growth in AUM, and percentage growth in employees. We crunch those numbers into a single figure known as the 'growth factor'. No one is paid or compensated for their appearance, nor are we.

About Mercer Advisors

Established in 1985, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ("Mercer Advisors") is a full-service wealth management firm that specializes in providing investment advice, financial and estate planning, and taxes, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. It is one of the largest Registered Investment Advisers and financial planning firms in the U.S. with $50 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Denver, Mercer Advisors is privately held, has over 900 employees, and operates nationally across the country with over 70 locations. Mercer Advisors, Inc. is a parent company of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. (RIA), majority owned by both Oak Hill Capital and Genstar Capital. Mercer Global Advisors has a related insurance agency. Mercer Advisors Insurance Services, LLC (MAIS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer Advisors Inc. Employees of Mercer Global Advisors serve as officers of MAIS. For Mercer Global Advisors clients who wish to purchase insurance products, MAIS has entered into a non-exclusive referral agreement with Strategic Partner(s). More information about MAIS and our Strategic Partners may be found in our Form ADV 2A. Visit us at http://www.merceradvisors.com.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All estate planning documentation preparation and other legal advice is provided through its affiliation with Advanced Services Law Group, Inc.

Company statistics as of June 30, 2023. AUM data refers to client assets under management (AUM) and client assets under advisement (AUA) by both Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Management Company. Regis Management Company is a tradename used by Regis Acquisition, Inc. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition, Inc. are affiliated SEC registered investment advisers and deliver investment advisory and family office related services. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. and Regis Acquisition, Inc., are subsidiaries of Mercer Advisors Inc., a parent company not involved with investment services.

Please Note: Limitations. Neither rankings and/or recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, publications, media, or other organizations, should be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Mercer Advisors is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. Rankings published by magazines, and others, generally base their selections exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser. Rankings are generally limited to participating advisers (see participation criteria/methodology). Unless expressly indicated to the contrary, Mercer Advisors did not pay a fee to be included on any such ranking. No ranking or recognition should be construed as a current or past endorsement of Mercer Advisors by any of its clients.

Media Contact

Kayla Borders, Mercer Advisors, 678-349-9135, [email protected], www.merceradvisors.com

SOURCE Mercer Advisors