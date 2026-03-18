Mercer County, NJ Surpasses 500 Smart Public Safety Devices, Establishing One of New Jersey's Most Integrated Countywide Safety Ecosystems

"This system is more than cameras, it's a coordinated, smart public safety ecosystem that strengthens collaboration between the County, its municipalities, and our community partners," said Brian Kiely, Chief of Mercer County Detectives. Post this

A Proven System with Measurable Impact

Before the implementation of the countywide ecosystem, incidents often went uncaptured due to fragmented or outdated systems, leading to investigative gaps and community frustration. Today, the County operates a unified, flexible platform that enables agencies to share resources, respond to crime hot spots quickly, and ensure consistent adherence to the Attorney General's guidelines across all system users.

The impact has been measurable and significant. In 2024 alone, the Packetalk powered system assisted in 26 of 51 Shooting Response Team (SRT) investigations, contributing to a 68% clearance rate in those cases.

Since April 2022, the system has been directly responsible for:

The recovery of over 300 stolen vehicles

The seizure of more than 110 illegal firearms

The confiscation of significant quantities of narcotics

Additionally, since 2023, the Packetalk system has assisted the Mercer County Homicide Task Force with 41 homicide investigations resulting in charges in 36 of these investigations. These cameras are not only a tool for law enforcement, they also help bring closure to victims families. These results were achieved through the coordinated efforts of the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, all 12 Mercer County local law enforcement, New Jersey State Police and other state and federal agencies.

The deployment integrates:

Fixed and mobile cameras

Rapidly deployable surveillance units

Smart analytics powered by advanced learning technology

License plate detection and recognition technology with accuracy rates as high as 98%

Real-time display, playback, and record software

Secure mobile access for authorized field personnel

The system's smart ecosystem allows authorized users across the County and its municipalities to monitor live incidents, conduct rapid forensic searches, coordinate multi-agency responses, and deploy resources dynamically as situations evolve.

Enhancing Safety, Accountability, and Quality of Life

Mercer County's approach emphasizes service, support, and long-term sustainability. The system is designed to be intuitive and user friendly, ensuring that agencies of all sizes can operate it effectively. Countywide audits are supported within the platform, reinforcing transparency and helping ensure full compliance with state guidelines.

The addition of mobile surveillance trailers has proven especially impactful. These rapidly deployable units allow law enforcement to quickly fill coverage gaps, address emerging crime hot spots, and respond to direct requests from residents seeking additional safety measures in their neighborhoods. In several communities, residents have proactively requested trailer deployments to increase visible deterrence and enhance neighborhood safety.

Since deployment began, the County has observed improved investigative efficiency and reduced crime trends in areas supported by the ecosystem. By moving from isolated tools to a shared, countywide network, agencies are better positioned to prevent incidents, not just respond to them.

"This system is more than cameras, it's a coordinated, smart public safety ecosystem that strengthens collaboration between the County, its municipalities, and our community partners," said Brian Kiely, Chief of Mercer County Detectives. "It allows us to act quickly, operate transparently, and deliver the level of safety our residents expect and deserve."

Leadership Perspective

"This milestone reflects what's possible when a county commits to building a truly integrated smart ecosystem rather than layering disconnected tools," said Tamer Zakhary, CEO of Packetalk. "Mercer County's leadership focused on long-term flexibility, superior support, and shared services across jurisdictions. The result is a trusted, scalable system that improves response times, enhances accountability, and delivers measurable impact for both law enforcement and the community."

Flexible, Scalable, and Built for the Future

The 500+ device milestone was achieved through a deliberate, two-year phased deployment that allowed the County to scale strategically without disrupting daily operations. The flexible infrastructure supports continued expansion and adaptation as public safety needs evolve.

By sharing services across the County and its jurisdictions, Mercer County has created a cost-effective model that maximizes resources while delivering superior support and operational consistency.

About Packetalk

Packetalk delivers a comprehensive smart public safety ecosystem integrating intelligent video solutions, advanced analytics, wireless technologies, and data-driven software platforms. Through scalable infrastructure and responsive support services, Packetalk empowers counties and municipalities with real-time visibility to enhance operational effectiveness, accountability, and community safety.

For more information about our core product categories, please visit:

You can also learn more about our full public-safety portfolio at www.packetalk.net.

Media Contact

Raymond Hayling, HHW Group, 1 973-397-5352 x700, [email protected], packetalk.net

SOURCE Packetalk