Mercer Culinary® and Barfly® to Unveil Innovative Solutions at NRA 2024

Joe Flaherty, Senior Vice President, expressed enthusiasm about the company's participation in NRA 2024, stating, "We are thrilled to be displaying our latest offerings at the National Restaurant Association Show. This event provides us with a fantastic opportunity to connect with industry professionals and demonstrate how our products can help streamline operations, while elevating the customer experience."

The Mercer Culinary and Barfly team of knowledgeable sales representatives will be on hand to welcome visitors, provide product demonstrations, and offer guided tours of their booth. Attendees are encouraged to stop by Booth Number 1657 to explore the exciting innovations being presented and learn how Mercer Culinary and Barfly can support their businesses.

For more information about Mercer Culinary and Barfly, visit http://www.mercerculinary.com and http://www.barflybymercer.com.

About Mercer Culinary

Mercer Culinary manufactures and supplies cutlery and accessories for the professional culinary market. Exceptional materials, unique design and dedicated craftsmanship are the hallmark of Mercer products. Mercer is the predominant supplier to culinary education with a strong presence in commercial foodservice spanning more than 30 years. Quality, performance, value, and service are the focal points for this second generation family business.

About Barfly Mixology Gear

Barfly Mixology Gear is committed to providing high-quality barware for the professional bartender and home enthusiast. Produced and owned by Mercer Culinary, a second-generation family business, which manufactures and supplies cutlery and accessories for the professional culinary market. Barfly tools are manufactured from exceptional materials. The collection is designed with precision, control, and accuracy to ensure masterful results for making perfect cocktails.

Contact:

Lisa DeMartino

Director, Marketing Communications

Mercer Culinary/Barfly Mixology Gear

1860 Smithtown Avenue

Ronkonkoma, NY 11779

631-865-4718

[email protected]

http://www.mercerculinary.com

http://www.barflybymercer.com

Media Contact

Lisa DeMartino, Mercer Culinary, 631-865-4718, [email protected], www.mercerculinary.com

