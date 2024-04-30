Mercer Culinary® and Barfly® to Unveil Innovative Solutions at NRA 2024

Mercer Culinary® and Barfly® are proud to announce their participation in the upcoming National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show, scheduled to be held at McCormick Place in Chicago, May 18th to May 21st, 2024. This premier event provides an excellent platform for showcasing their latest products designed to enhance efficiency and productivity in both foodservice and bar operations.
RONKONKOMA, N.Y., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercer Culinary® and Barfly® are proud to announce their participation in the upcoming National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show, scheduled to be held at McCormick Place in Chicago, May 18th to May 21st, 2024. This premier event provides an excellent platform for showcasing their latest products designed to enhance efficiency and productivity in both foodservice and bar operations.
Visit Booth Number 1657 to experience first-hand the cutting-edge solutions offered by Mercer Culinary and Barfly. From quality cutlery to premium barware, they are committed to delivering products that meet the evolving needs of industry professionals.
Joe Flaherty, Senior Vice President, expressed enthusiasm about the company's participation in NRA 2024, stating, "We are thrilled to be displaying our latest offerings at the National Restaurant Association Show. This event provides us with a fantastic opportunity to connect with industry professionals and demonstrate how our products can help streamline operations, while elevating the customer experience."
The Mercer Culinary and Barfly team of knowledgeable sales representatives will be on hand to welcome visitors, provide product demonstrations, and offer guided tours of their booth. Attendees are encouraged to stop by Booth Number 1657 to explore the exciting innovations being presented and learn how Mercer Culinary and Barfly can support their businesses.
For more information about Mercer Culinary and Barfly, visit http://www.mercerculinary.com and http://www.barflybymercer.com.
About Mercer Culinary
Mercer Culinary manufactures and supplies cutlery and accessories for the professional culinary market. Exceptional materials, unique design and dedicated craftsmanship are the hallmark of Mercer products. Mercer is the predominant supplier to culinary education with a strong presence in commercial foodservice spanning more than 30 years. Quality, performance, value, and service are the focal points for this second generation family business.
About Barfly Mixology Gear
Barfly Mixology Gear is committed to providing high-quality barware for the professional bartender and home enthusiast. Produced and owned by Mercer Culinary, a second-generation family business, which manufactures and supplies cutlery and accessories for the professional culinary market. Barfly tools are manufactured from exceptional materials. The collection is designed with precision, control, and accuracy to ensure masterful results for making perfect cocktails.
Contact:
Lisa DeMartino
Director, Marketing Communications
Mercer Culinary/Barfly Mixology Gear
1860 Smithtown Avenue
Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
631-865-4718
[email protected]
http://www.mercerculinary.com
http://www.barflybymercer.com
Media Contact
Lisa DeMartino, Mercer Culinary, 631-865-4718
SOURCE Mercer Culinary
