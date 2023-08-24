Merchant Advisory Services Sponsors Mobile Payments Conference MPC2023

"As a returning sponsor and boutique provider, it's an honor to be among the organizations participating in MPC23," said JP Biamby, CEO of Merchant Advisory Services. "Our goal is always to provide the best credit card processing for small businesses." Tweet this

"As a returning sponsor and boutique provider, it's an honor to be among the organizations participating in MPC23," said JP Biamby, CEO of Merchant Advisory Services. "Our goal is always to provide the best credit card processing for small businesses and this conference is an excellent opportunity to showcase our new mobile app."

With credit card processing fees being among the highest expenses across industries for businesses that accept card payments, Merchant Advisory Services takes a consultative approach to identifying and implementing cost-cutting solutions for businesses. By combining artificial intelligence with federal legislation data, the company can precisely identify opportunities, like ensuring that businesses are getting the full benefit of legislation such as the Durbin Amendment, a governmental mandate that lowers the rate for debit card transactions.

At MPC23, Merchant Advisory Services & JP Biamby will be on hand to discuss how businesses can receive a customized savings quote which includes a comparative analysis of their credit card transactions and recommended options to lower their rates and fees. Some of the company's current and conference-specific promotions include a free equipment upgrade with any approved merchant account and a complimentary eCommerce website when businesses are approved for a merchant account.

Using their unique bootstrapping approach, which relies on earned referrals rather than advertising expenses, Merchant Advisory Services also passes on additional savings to clients due to low overhead. While the company is focused on driving economic stability for small business owners through cheaper credit card processing, they also prioritize customer service and provide all merchants with personalized technical support and their "The Customer Is Always Right" guarantee of premium service.

"The upcoming MPC23 conference is an excellent opportunity to engage with the Merchant Advisory Services team and see how we can offer better credit card processing fees, allowing you to scale faster," added Biamby.

on LinkedIn or by visiting: merchantadvisoryservices.com"

About Merchant Advisory Services:

Merchant Advisory Services is a New York based boutique payments consultancy and sales

office empowering small businesses and startups to accept all major payment cards while

paying lower credit card processing fees. The company offers best-in-class Payment Processing

& Merchant Services, Point of Sale Devices, eCommerce Websites, ATMs and a Web/Mobile

Payment App developed in partnership with Clover Connect. Through innovative partnerships

and a customer-centric approach, Merchant Advisory Services aims to help businesses thrive in

the ever-evolving payments ecosystem. Learn more at merchantadvisoryservices.com.

