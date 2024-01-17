Merck Manuals Focuses on One Health Approach Between People, Animals, Plants, in Their Shared Environment

Merck Manuals' mission to share accurate medical information is consistent with One Health's emphasis on collaboration. Post this

Benefits of One Health integration are:

Prevention of outbreaks of zoonotic diseases

Improvement in food safety

Reduction of antimicrobial-resistant infections

Protection of biodiversity and conservation

Enhancement of the human/animal bond

Advocacy of global health

Merck Manuals' mission to share accurate medical information is consistent with One Health's emphasis on collaboration.

Credible Health Information for All

Access to the human health websites: MerckManuals.com/Pro for healthcare professionals and medical students and MerckManuals.com/Consumer for patients and other lay audiences is unlimited and always free. The same is the case for the animal health website, MerckVetManual.com, for veterinarians, veterinary technicians and nurses, and veterinary students.

There is no registration, and visitors are never asked to provide personal information on any of the Merck Manuals websites, which all provide a user experience free of advertising or sponsored content of any kind. Hundreds of renowned experts serve as contributors, and all of the content is reviewed by an independent editorial board and regularly updated online.

Provided as a public service by Merck & Co., Inc., the digital offerings expand on the subject matter contained in The Merck Manuals, a series of reference books long trusted by health and veterinary professionals, as well as consumers and pet owners.

