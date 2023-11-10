Mercury Broadband Begins Construction of New Fiber Optic High Speed Internet Network in Overbrook, Kansas

"Our company has served this area with fixed wireless broadband technology since early 2008 and we are now upgrading these services to much higher speeds through fiber. This program will enable the community to enjoy the same capabilities that larger cities experience", said Wiseman. Post this

Mercury Broadband was founded originally in Topeka, KS in 2007 by brothers Garrett and Blake Wiseman. They recognized a huge need for broadband services in rural, smaller underserved markets like Overbrook. The company has now expanded beyond their Topeka roots to offer services in areas across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Missouri, and their home state of Kansas. The company operates both fixed wireless and fiber-optic networks across these markets.

Tomorrow's ground-breaking event will be attended by top company executives, Mayor Jon Brady and other City and community leaders. Demonstrations of the equipment used to build the fiber network will be provided along with a brief presentation from company executives. The public is invited to attend as well.

Mercury Broadband is now accepting early registrations from residents in the Overbrook community. Services are expected to be available for installation in early 2024. Service packages will offer internet download speeds of up to 1 gigabit with unlimited data, enhanced privacy, and content control features. Customers will also receive the Mercury@Home mobile application and a commercial grade router for enhanced Managed Wi-Fi capabilities. Each customer will also receive full on-site, custom installation from a Mercury Broadband technician.

Interested Overbrook residents can register now for Mercury Broadband fiber internet services by visiting the company's website at https://mercurybroadband.com/fiber or call 1-800-354-4915.

About Mercury Broadband

Mercury Broadband is a leading provider of high-speed internet and digital phone services for homes and businesses across select rural markets in the Midwest. The company was founded in Topeka, KS., after recognizing a need for broadband services in these underserved markets. A hybrid approach to serving these "last mile" customers was developed by extending high-capacity fiber optic networks with the range, reliability, and flexibility of carrier-class wireless technologies to provide next generation services to customers.

