Mercury Broadband Celebrates Opening of New Service Center in Newaygo, Michigan

"We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of our Newaygo service center, especially on the heels of being recognized as one of Michigan's top Internet providers," said Garrett Wiseman, CEO of Mercury Broadband. "The investment in this service center underscores our dedication to the region and meeting the evolving needs of our customers. We look forward to bringing our cutting-edge services closer to the residents and businesses of Grand Rapids and surrounding areas."

The establishment of the Newaygo Service Center aligns with Mercury Broadband's ongoing commitment to enhancing its service capabilities and presence in the Midwest region. The 12,000 sq. ft facility encloses an office area and assembly and warehouse space. The construction was a coordinated effort by Midwest Commercial Construction, with Visser Brothers acting as general contractor. The city of Newaygo also served a critical role in helping secure necessary permits and being at-the-ready to help with any outstanding needs.

Residents and businesses in the Grand Rapids and Newaygo area are invited to attend a grand opening ceremony on April 23rd, 3:00pm at 541 S Industrial Dr., Newaygo, MI. Explore the new facility, meet the staff, ask questions, and receive information on available services. Light refreshments will be available.

For more information about Mercury Broadband and its services, visit the company's website at www.mercurybroadband.com.

