Mercury Broadband Celebrates Opening of New Service Center in Newaygo, Michigan

Company holding grand opening celebration open to the public on April 23rd from 3pm-5pm.
MISSION, Kan., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercury Broadband, recently honored as one of Michigan's top Internet providers by WorldWire, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest service center in Newaygo, MI. This expansion brings Mercury Broadband's renowned high-speed Internet and digital services to the broader Grand Rapids, MI area, reinforcing its commitment to excellence in connectivity and customer service.
Located strategically in Newaygo, MI, the new service center is poised to address the growing demand for reliable high-speed rural Internet in the region. With a steadfast focus on delivering unparalleled customer experiences and technical support, Mercury Broadband aims to set the standard for rural connectivity solutions in the area.
"We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of our Newaygo service center, especially on the heels of being recognized as one of Michigan's top Internet providers," said Garrett Wiseman, CEO of Mercury Broadband. "The investment in this service center underscores our dedication to the region and meeting the evolving needs of our customers. We look forward to bringing our cutting-edge services closer to the residents and businesses of Grand Rapids and surrounding areas."
The establishment of the Newaygo Service Center aligns with Mercury Broadband's ongoing commitment to enhancing its service capabilities and presence in the Midwest region. The 12,000 sq. ft facility encloses an office area and assembly and warehouse space. The construction was a coordinated effort by Midwest Commercial Construction, with Visser Brothers acting as general contractor. The city of Newaygo also served a critical role in helping secure necessary permits and being at-the-ready to help with any outstanding needs.
Residents and businesses in the Grand Rapids and Newaygo area are invited to attend a grand opening ceremony on April 23rd, 3:00pm at 541 S Industrial Dr., Newaygo, MI. Explore the new facility, meet the staff, ask questions, and receive information on available services. Light refreshments will be available.
For more information about Mercury Broadband and its services, visit the company's website at www.mercurybroadband.com.
Media Contact
Greg Crosby, Mercury Broadband, 1 1-800-354-4915 5009, [email protected], www.mercurybroadband.com
SOURCE Mercury Broadband
Share this article