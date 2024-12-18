Mercury Insurance and Ducks Launch Pro Tip Trivia Game to Provide Fans with Helpful Life Pro Tips

"One of Mercury's core values is 'do the right thing,' and Pro Tip Trivia is the perfect representation of our continuing desire to help our customers and Ducks fans live their best lives." Post this

Pro Tip Trivia, which debuts in-arena on Dec. 18 (vs. Winnipeg), will provide fans with many opportunities to win a brand-new Ducks jersey. The game will also become available in mid-January to fans who can't make it to the arena.

"One of Mercury's core values is 'do the right thing,' and Pro Tip Trivia is the perfect representation of our continuing desire to help our customers and Ducks fans live their best lives," said Erik Thompson, VP & CMO, Mercury Insurance. "Our goal is to make every fan feel included, whether they're cheering on the Ducks from Honda Center or watching the game at home."

Pro Tip Trivia is a dynamic, interactive trivia contest that will take place at select home games throughout the season. Using a mobile web app, fans will answer one multiple-choice question focused on a helpful life pro tip, with correct answers earning them a chance to win a Ducks jersey. With new questions at each home game, fans will have many opportunities to win all season long.

To ensure everyone has a chance to participate, there will be winners for both the in-arena game, which starts on Dec. 18, and the remote game, which begins in January. This exciting new activation brings fans closer to the action, offering a fun way to test their knowledge and enhance their overall game-day experience.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance provides auto, homeowners and business insurance through nearly 4,100 employees and a network of more than 6,500 independent agents in 11 states.

About the Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks were born in 1992 and played their first-ever game on Oct. 8, 1993 at Honda Center (then Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim). One of 32 NHL franchises located throughout the United States and Canada, the Ducks have played to over 90% capacity crowds in their history at the 17,174-seat Honda Center. On June 20, 2005, the Ducks franchise was purchased by Orange County residents Henry and Susan Samueli. By securing the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history in 2007, the club also became the first team from California to win hockey's ultimate prize. The Ducks have reached the Conference Finals five times (2003, 2006, 2007, 2015 & 2017) and the Stanley Cup Final twice (2003 & 2007). The club has won six Pacific Divisions titles in franchise history, including five straight from 2013-17.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit http://www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

Media Contact

