Mercury Insurance and LA Kings Celebrate Ordinary People with Extraordinary Impact

"Every community is home to heroes who don't get the recognition they deserve," said Erik Thompson, VP and CMO for Mercury Insurance. "They are what make our communities great, and we wanted to say thank you for everything they do to help make Los Angeles a better place to live."

The first class of Hockeywood Wall of Fame inductees — who were brought together at the Kings' final game of the regular season — include a teen who has recycled more than 105 tons of trash found on LA beaches; multiple entrepreneurs giving back through humanitarian deeds; several educators and volunteers; and a pair of first responders who made a sizable impact during the LA fires.

The group shared their experiences with one another during a recent game at Crypto.com Arena. The event included visits with Kings legend and team president, Luc Robitaille, and beloved mascot, Bailey.

"Induction into the Hockeywood Wall of Fame isn't about hockey; it's about resilience, purpose, and staying rooted in the belief that one person can spark change," said Kendal Troutman, Hockeywood Inductee and Founder of Thru Guidance Ministries. "Being in a room with so many others who are also deeply committed to their communities was both humbling and energizing. Each person carried a story of impact, sacrifice and heart — and it reminded me that while our paths may be different, our purpose is shared."

Honorees were nominated for induction by other Kings fans through the Hockeywood website, and were chosen for the nature of their contributions. Those selected were rewarded with a pair of Kings tickets, a jersey and an engraved memento to memorialize the honor.

The Hockeywood Wall of Fame, located at the Toyota Performance Center, is a multimedia display that showcases the honorees' community work. Visitors can learn about all of the inductees, as well as nominate their own community hero, at the venue or by visiting LAKings.com/Hockeywood.

"We will continue to add new inductees throughout the year, even in the offseason," added Thompson. "I encourage everyone to nominate their heroes so we can continue to honor and recognize those who make LA great."

Here's a brief recap of this season's honorees. Fans can also watch the Hockeywood Wall of Fame sizzle video to learn more.

Ryan Hickman

Founder of Ryan's Recycling, Ryan collaborates with the LA Kings and Anaheim Ducks in beach cleanup initiatives, emphasizing environmental sustainability.

Khloe Thompson

Founder of Khloe Kares, Khloe is a young philanthropist recognized for her efforts in aiding the homeless community.

Kathey Haas

Joining spcaLA as a volunteer in 2001, Kathey has been fostering cats since the day she completed her orientation. Over the years, Kathey has opened her home to nearly 600 spcaLA cats and kittens, taking care of them until they were ready to be adopted.

Helen Wang

Helen is an author and speaker focusing on China's middle class, contributing insights into global economic shifts.

Jean Mendoza

Jean is an advocate for indigenous education, working to integrate accurate Native American histories into early learning.

Kendal Troutman

Kendal is Founder of the 24 Degrees of Color program and was the first honoree inducted into the Hockeywood Wall of Fame for promoting diversity in hockey.

Nancy Alcarez

Nancy serves as Director of the Mi Casa after school program director + Little Tokyo Service Center.

Chris Sweeney

Chris owns and operates Right Mealz, a meal prep company and brick and mortar in Long Beach.

Nick Rose

Nick is a LAFD captain who is stationed at station 9 in LA. LA Station 9 is the skid row fire station and happens to be the busiest fire station in the entire country.

Justine Vargas

Justine is a dispatcher for Los Angeles County Fire who worked throughout the Palisades and Eaton Fires, helping to direct sending units and water drops.

Erin Maxick

Erin is the founder of The Little Zoo in Los Angeles, a non-profit organization that offers low- to no-cost visits with their animal family for specific communities.

Lisa Monie-Peralta

A longtime teacher at Griffith Middle School in Downey, Lisa is responsible for the school adopting the STEAM curriculum, creating its gifted program and making the school a safe place for all students.

Maxine Sealey

Maxine is the founder of Sharing Love With Others, a nonprofit that serves warm meals, water, medical supplies and clothing to the homeless community of Skid Row.

Fans interested in learning more about the Mercury Insurance Hockeywood Wall of Fame can visit the site at https://www.nhl.com/kings/community/hockeywood, where they can read about the inductees and nominate their own heroes.

About Mercury Insurance

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through nearly 4,100 employees and a network of more than 6,500 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit http://www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

