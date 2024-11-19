Mercury Insurance and Los Angeles Kings Unveil Hockeywood Wall of Fame to Honor Community Heroes

"One of our core values is 'we do the right thing,' and the Hockeywood Wall of Fame is about honoring heroes like Kendal who do the right thing every day." Post this

"One of our core values is 'we do the right thing,' and the Hockeywood Wall of Fame is about honoring heroes like Kendal who do the right thing every day," said Erik Thompson, VP and CMO, Mercury Insurance. "Our mission is to celebrate these remarkable heroes — those who tirelessly contribute to our neighborhoods without seeking recognition. They truly are the heartbeat of our city."

The Hockeywood campaign includes the following elements:

Video Art Wall – Located at the home of the Los Angeles Kings, the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, California , this art piece will be seen by more than 1.2 million visitors each year. It features an engaging and informative display about the program, an interactive iPad for deeper engagement with the stories of the honored heroes, and a QR code that takes visitors to a dedicated website where they can nominate their own community heroes.

"We are thrilled to work with our longtime partner, Mercury Insurance, to honor the people that make a positive difference in Los Angeles," said Luc Robitaille, President, LA Kings. "Together with Mercury Insurance, we have been part of the fabric of L.A. for more than 50 years and we believe this program is the perfect way to recognize and show our gratitude to those who give so much."

Mercury has been a partner of the Los Angeles Kings for 17 seasons and encourages everyone in the Los Angeles community to think about the people in their lives that are community heroes and nominate them here.

