Mercury Insurance and Safeco Insurance Announce Plans to Transition California Customers and Agents

Mercury to Support Agents and Consumers as Safeco Parent Liberty Mutual Shifts Its California Personal Lines Strategy

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is partnering with Liberty Mutual Insurance on a plan to provide coverage for thousands of California Safeco Insurance customers impacted by a shift in Liberty Mutual's California personal lines product strategy. Liberty Mutual will recommend to its appointed independent agents that they place impacted Safeco renters, condo and select auto policies with Mercury to ensure a smooth and seamless transition for customers.

"Mercury and Safeco have long had a healthy, competitive relationship, sharing a common desire to protect California consumers," said Gabriel Tirador, Chief Executive Officer of Mercury. "When Safeco approached us with the idea of transitioning their impacted customers into our portfolio, we saw an opportunity for Mercury to be there for California consumers and agents when they need us most. The result is a win for everyone — their customers and agents, Safeco and Mercury.

"Mercury demonstrated its commitment to California in a similar way last year when we took on Tokio Marine's personal lines business following their decision to no longer sell those lines in the state. We believe in California, and we're excited to welcome Safeco customers into the Mercury family."

"We are committed to the California insurance market, and independent agents are critical to achieving sustained success. This partnership with Mercury ensures they and our customers have a seamless path available for uninterrupted coverage as we focus on our core auto, home, landlord and liability products throughout the state," said Luke Bills, Liberty Mutual President, Independent Agent Distribution, US Retail Markets.

Mercury is expanding its commitment to California consumers at a time when they need it most. The company continues to write homeowners policies in many parts of the state where others have pulled back, providing an important alternative to the FAIR Plan.

Mercury's interest in this partnership is based on more than just a new business opportunity. "We believe very strongly in California's future," said Tirador. "The steps Commissioner Lara and the California Department of Insurance are taking to modernize the insurance market through the Commissioner's 'Sustainable Insurance Strategy' will help stabilize the market and create a transparent, sustainable model that will benefit California consumers."

Mercury has been selling insurance through independent agents for more than 60 years. This unwavering commitment to California is a core piece of Mercury's strategy to expand the company's footprint in the state and provide high quality insurance options for both agents and consumers.

"Safeco customers are similar to ours in terms of their coverage needs and their insurance agent relationships," said Nick Colby, Mercury's Vice President and Chief Sales Officer. "Many independent agents already represent both Safeco and Mercury, but for those who don't have a Mercury appointment, we will immediately begin the process of vetting Safeco agents who are interested in a Mercury appointment."

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4.200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit http://www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on X, Instagram or Facebook.

Contact: Shane Smith (424) 903-3665 ([email protected])

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. For more than 110 years we have helped people and businesses embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow by providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care.

A Fortune 100 company with more than 40,000 employees in 28 countries and economies, we are the ninth largest global property and casualty insurer and generate more than $50 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We operate through three strategic business units: US Retail Markets, providing auto, home, renters and other personal and small commercial lines property and casualty insurance to individuals and small businesses countrywide; Global Risk Solutions, delivering a full range of comprehensive commercial and specialty insurance, reinsurance and surety solutions to mid-size and large businesses worldwide; and Liberty Mutual Investments, deploying more than $100 billion of long-term capital globally across its integrated platform to drive economic growth, power innovation and secure Liberty Mutual's promises.

For more information, visit http://www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

Contact: Liberty Mutual Insurance Public & Media Relations at [email protected]

