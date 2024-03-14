Mercury Insurance Continues Partnership with Flume Water Monitor to Help Policyholders Reduce Water Leaks

"We are excited to continue this partnership with Flume. Water leaks are the leading cause of non-weather-related homeowner losses. Saving our customers money while providing them multiple layers of protection means we are doing our job." Post this

Flume's Smart Home Water Monitor is compatible with about 95% of residential water meters in the United States (you can check compatibility at flumewater.com). The device straps around your water meter and lets you know exactly how much water you're using. After a quick, 10-minute DIY installation, Flume begins monitoring your water usage and can help prevent or reduce damages due to leaks. The instant Flume catches a leak, a notification is sent directly to an app on your cell phone.

Flume has found that 70% of users find a leak within 30 days and that 10% of homes have leaks that waste more than 90 gallons of water a day.

The Flume app is unique in that it allows you to monitor your water usage inside and outside your home. The app saves customers money by alerting them in real time to abnormal water usage and uses machine learning to increase efficiency and allows consumers to manage and monitor their water usage.

For more information on this program visit: https://flumewater.com/mercury. Before purchasing, homeowners are encouraged to check their eligibility for water district rebates at https://flumewater.com/rebate/. Qualifying homeowners may be able to save money on their purchase through the Mercury partnership and claim a water district rebate after purchase to save even more money. Some homeowners may save the most by purchasing directly through their water district's partnership with Flume.

Smart home devices help consumers save money, reduce energy consumption and prevent costly home repairs. Mercury Insurance offers discounts on homeowners insurance premiums with the purchase of qualifying smart home products.

*Mercury currently offers policy discounts for Flume on homeowners policies (HO-3 only) in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Virginia. California policies are only eligible if their effective date is December 15, 2023, or later.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners and renters insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit http://www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

About Flume

Inspired by California's record drought, Flume empowers homeowners to better understand their use and conserve water. By providing real-time water use information, Flume protects the home, puts the power of water consumption and conservation in the customer's hands, and improves the relationship with our most precious resource. The Flume® Smart Water System consists of an easy-to-install sensor that adapts to most existing home water meters, which communicates water use to the homeowner in real-time. To date, Flume has tens of thousands of devices installed across the United States. Learn more at http://www.flumewater.com.

Contact: Contact: PCG – Shane Smith (424) 903-3665 ([email protected])

SOURCE Mercury Insurance