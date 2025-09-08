Mercury Insurance Creates a New Vibe for Texas Music Fans at Dos Equis Pavilion

"Mercury Insurance has a long history of supporting live music. Music has the power not only to entertain, but to bring people together, and that's something we could all use right now." Post this

"Mercury Insurance has a long history of supporting live music," said Erik Thompson, VP and Chief Marketing Officer at Mercury Insurance. "Music has the power not only to entertain, but to bring people together, and that's something we could all use right now."

Mercury is partnering with world renowned artist, Nigel Sussman, who has transformed a wall of the Pavilion into a vibrant love letter to the Dallas/Fort Worth area, celebrating landmarks and symbols that celebrate the Lone Star State's unique culture and history. Mercury's relationship with Sussman has previously been on display at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where he created a mural for L.A. Kings hockey fans, and at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in San Diego.

The mural was unveiled on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at the sold-out Dallas stop of the Jonas Brothers' JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour.

To share the experience of art and music with music lovers everywhere, fans are encouraged to take a photo in front of the mural and share it on social media along with the hashtag #MercuryMusic. Those who do could be rewarded with tickets to a future show.

"Nigel has outdone himself with this incredible mural, and we are thrilled to share it with Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex music fans," said Thompson. "There are so many hidden gems included in the piece that people will undoubtedly find something new each time they see it."

Mercury policyholders will also be treated to some special touches throughout the season, including free Fast Lane entry into the venue and complimentary lawn chair rentals (while supplies last). Anyone who wants to learn more about Mercury's Dos Equis Pavilion experiences and customer benefits should visit Mercury's Sounds of Summer website.

And the partnership is just beginning. In 2026, Mercury Insurance will officially take over as the title sponsor of the venue's Summer Concert Series, relaunching the celebrated Mercury Insurance Concert Series (MICS) with a Texas twist.

For Mercury, it's all about honoring the joy people find in live music — and making those nights even brighter for Dallas-area music fans.

To watch a short clip about the Mercury mural at Dos Equis Pavilion, click here.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit http://www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on X, Instagram or Facebook.

Contact: PCG – Shane Smith (424) 903-3665 ([email protected])

Media Contact

Shane Smith, Mercury Insurance, (424) 903-3665, [email protected], http://www.mercuryinsurance.com/

SOURCE Mercury Insurance