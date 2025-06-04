Mercury Insurance Marks National Homeownership Month with Resources to Help Protect What Matters Most

"A home is often the largest investment a person makes, and it deserves the kind of protection that goes beyond just a policy." Post this

"A home is often the largest investment a person makes, and it deserves the kind of protection that goes beyond just a policy," said Adam Bakonis, Senior Product Manager State for Mercury Insurance. "National Homeownership Month is a reminder that preparation and prevention are essential to protecting the dream of homeownership."

Mercury's National Homeownership Month efforts include:

Home Safety Education: Seasonal content on topics like extreme heat, hurricane prep, and wildfire defense helps homeowners proactively reduce risks.

Insurance Coverage Reviews: Mercury encourages homeowners to evaluate their policies to ensure coverage reflects current home values, recent renovations and personal property. Mercury agents are available to help customers tailor their coverage and identify available discounts.

Smart Home Savings: Installing smart devices — such as leak detectors, smart thermostats and fire alarms — can enhance home safety and may qualify for discounts.

Digital Tools & Resources: The Mercury website offers checklists, seasonal prep guides and tips for improving home resilience year-round.

"Our goal is to make homeowners feel confident and prepared," added Bakonis. "We want them to feel protected not just when something happens, but long before."

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through nearly 4,100 employees and a network of more than 6,500 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit http://www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook

