Mercury Insurance Named in U.S. News & World Report's 2024-25 Best Companies to Work For

U.S. News' ratings reflect the evolving sentiments that factor into employee decision making when choosing the ideal company. The ratings take into account a variety of factors, including pay, and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, a sense of belonging and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

This year, U.S. News' ratings expanded to encompass 549 companies across the overall best company list, 24 industry lists and four regional lists. To calculate the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For list, U.S. News only considered companies that were a part of the Russell 3000 index as of June 2023 and had more than 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2020-23. The methodology, developed with the support of a panel of six experts, also factors in data, including employee sentiment, gathered from U.S. News partners Revelio Labs, Good Jobs First and QUODD.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance provides auto, homeowners and business insurance through nearly 4,100 employees and a network of more than 6,500 independent agents in 11 states.

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners and renters insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit Mercury Insurance or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

