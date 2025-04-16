Mercury Insurance Named to Forbes' America's Best Employers 2025 List

"Our team members are at the heart of everything we do, and this award reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone feels valued, supported and empowered." Post this

The final score is based on two types of evaluations: personal (those given by team members themselves) and public (those given by friends and family of team members or members of the public who work in the same industry), with a much higher weighting for personal evaluations.

"Our team members have been at the heart of our success for more than 60 years," said Gabriel Tirador, Mercury Insurance CEO. "When we ask our team what they enjoy most about working at Mercury, the main response is always our culture. That culture sparks growth and innovation. We give back to our community every single day by focusing on helping them to prepare for and overcome life's unexpected challenges. At Mercury, we truly care about our customers and each other, and that is the solid foundation upon which Mercury is built."

The Statista surveys collected information across a broad range of topics, giving respondents the opportunity to judge their employer as a whole, based on individual categories. Statista used six primary drivers to identify the top employers. These categories — image, work atmosphere/potential for development, wage/salary, diversity, working conditions and workplace — were then used to determine team members' willingness to recommend their employer to others.

Mercury has prioritized team member experience and career growth since the company first opened in 1962, which has allowed it to build a loyal and diverse workforce that is marked by an average tenure of more than 12 years — nearly three times the average for the insurance industry (per the Bureau of Labor Statistics).

"We are truly honored to receive this recognition and are deeply proud of the exceptional team we've built here at Mercury," said Tirador. "Our team members are at the heart of everything we do, and this award reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone feels valued, supported and empowered. At Mercury, we believe that when our team members thrive, our company thrives, and this recognition is a direct reflection of that philosophy."

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business-relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About Mercury Insurance

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through nearly 4,100 team members and a network of more than 6,500 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit http://www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

