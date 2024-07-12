Mercury Insurance Names the Most Affordable New Sedans to Insure

"Plenty of vehicles are known to have lower repair costs, which means they could also cost less to insure. Mercury has put together this list to help savvy consumers know where the best savings can be found." Post this

"One of the most important aspects when researching your ideal vehicle is to consider the total cost of ownership, in which insurance plays an important part," said Chong Gao, Director of Product Management R&D for Mercury Insurance. "Plenty of vehicles are known to have lower repair costs, which means they could also cost less to insure. Mercury has put together this list to help savvy consumers know where the best savings can be found."

The top 10 list for new sedans, beginning with the most affordable make and model to insure is:

Chevrolet Spark

VW Golf

Hyundai Accent

Toyota Prius Prime

Mitsubishi Mirage

Volvo S90

Mazda 3

Nissan Versa

Hyundai Venue

Kia K5

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance provides auto, homeowners and business insurance through more than 4,700 employees and a network of more than 8,000 independent agents in 11 states.

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit http://www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

