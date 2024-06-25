Mercury Insurance Names the Most Affordable New Trucks and SUVs to Insure

"The appeal of trucks and SUVs is that they can handle weekday work commutes as well as weekend excursions. Mercury Insurance wants to educate consumers about which truck or SUV might be the best fit for them and their families." Post this

Mercury's research and development team examined 2024 model-year (MY) trucks and SUVs that are available at car dealerships today to compile this list.

"The appeal of trucks and SUVs is that they can handle weekday work commutes as well as weekend excursions," said Mercury Insurance Director of Product Management R&D Chong Gao. "New models have fantastic fuel economy and come in a variety of sizes to fit various lifestyles. Mercury Insurance wants to educate consumers about which truck or SUV might be the best fit for them and their families."

Here is the top 10 list for new 2024 trucks, beginning with the most affordable make and model to insure:

Chevrolet Colorado

Chevrolet Silverado

Ford Maverick/Ford Ranger *

Hyundai Santa Cruz

Toyota Tundra Crewmax

Ford F350 Super Duty

Ford F150

Toyota Tacoma

Ford F250 Super Duty

Dodge Ram 1500

*Tie for third place.

The top 10 list for new 2024 SUVs, also beginning with the most affordable make and model to insure is:

Fiat 500X

Hyundai Santa Fe

Honda Passport

Honda Pilot

Chevrolet Blazer

Kia Sportage

Honda CR-V

Ford Escape

Honda HR-V

Kia Soul

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance provides auto, homeowners and business insurance through more than 4,700 employees and a network of more than 8,000 independent agents in 11 states.

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company'' designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit http://www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

