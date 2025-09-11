Mercury Insurance Offers Advice on Installing Home EV Chargers

"Installing an EV charger in your home is a major decision. Reviewing these pros and cons can help you decide if the cost outlay for an EV charger is worth it." Post this

Given that the average cost of a home EV charger ranges from $1750-$2500 (not including installation), Mercury highly recommends reviewing the pros and cons of home charging stations prior to purchasing.

"Installing an EV charger in your home is a major decision," said Steve Ward, Director of Strategic Planning and ERM at Mercury Insurance. "It is important to carefully consider all aspects of this purchase."

Here is a look at the pros and cons of installing a home charging station.

Pros

Convenience: You can charge your vehicle overnight, ensuring it's ready to go each morning without needing to visit a public station.

Cost Savings: Home charging is generally cheaper than public rates, especially if charge during off-peak hours.

Increased Property Value: A home EV charger can add value to your home, making it more attractive to potential buyers.

Environmental Benefits: You can more easily power your EV with renewable energy sources, reducing your carbon footprint and contributing to a greener lifestyle.

Flexibility: Smart chargers can be managed, scheduled and tracked through mobile apps, allowing for better control over your charging habits.

Cons

High Upfront Costs: The initial investment for the charger, installation labor and potential electrical upgrades can be substantial.

Limited Accessibility: If you live in an apartment, condo or don't have a private parking spot, installing a home charger can be challenging or impossible.

Electrical Requirements: Older homes or buildings may not have the necessary wiring to support a home charger, requiring expensive electrical work to meet the power demands.

Installation Challenges: Finding a qualified installer and dealing with potential restrictions from a homeowners association or local government can add complexity to the process.

"Reviewing these pros and cons can help you decide if the cost outlay for an EV charger is worth it," stated Ward.

Once your home EV charger is installed, Mercury recommends letting your insurance agent know so it can be added to your policy.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit http://www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on X, Instagram or Facebook.

Media Contact

Shane Smith, Mercury Insurance, (424) 903-3665, [email protected], http://www.mercuryinsurance.com/

SOURCE Mercury Insurance