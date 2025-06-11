Mercury Insurance Offers DIY Gift Suggestions for Dad's Special Day

"These gifts are great for dads who enjoy tackling home projects or just love a good tool upgrade." Post this

"These gifts are great for dads who enjoy tackling home projects or just love a good tool upgrade," said Justin Yoshizawa, Director, Product Management, State at Mercury Insurance. "They're budget-friendly and show that you put thought into something he'll actually use."

Here are Mercury's top picks:

A heavy-duty storage solution that helps Dad organize his tools and charge batteries all in one spot.

This stylish nightstand organizer holds his phone, keys, wallet, watch and more.

A stainless steel BBQ set complete with apron and aluminum case — perfect for summer cookouts.

A clever gadget that helps with measuring and duplicating shapes for woodworking or tiling.

Compact and precise, this laser tool is great for any dad who loves home improvement.

Durable and water-resistant with a removable tray — perfect for keeping tools in one place.

Includes an axe, tactical knife and flashlight all packed in a gift-ready box labeled "Best Dad Ever."

Ideal for trimming trees or doing small yard work — powerful and easy to use.

A comprehensive tool set for everyday tasks and quick fixes around the house.

A fun and functional gadget featuring an LED flashlight, magnetic pick-up tool and mirror.

These Father's Day gift suggestions should make finding the perfect gift a little easier — and remind Dad how much he is appreciated every day of the year.

