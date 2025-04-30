Mercury Insurance Offers Eco-Friendly Home Tips That Benefit You and the Planet

"Living sustainably means making everyday choices — like conserving energy, reducing waste and choosing eco-friendly products — that protect resources and save money over time." Post this

"Living sustainably means making everyday choices — like conserving energy, reducing waste and choosing eco-friendly products — that protect resources and save money over time," said Steve Ward, Director of Strategic Planning and ERM at Mercury Insurance. "Making healthy home choices, particularly during major renovations, can help lower your homeownership costs and potentially reduce your insurance premiums as well."

Here are some healthy home improvement tips that you can begin with today:

1) Clean, fresh and safe air

According to the EPA, the air inside your home can be two to five times more polluted than the air outside. Air filters in your heating and cooling system (sometimes called HVAC) work by drawing out pollutants like dust and pet dander. The dirtier the filters get, the harder it is for your HVAC system to work efficiently. Routinely check your air filters for accumulated dirt and dust. Depending on what type of filter you need, HEPA filters can be replaced for as little as $25.

A simple project you can do at no cost is checking that all smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in your home work properly. If you're uncomfortable on a ladder, many local fire departments offer to come to your home to assist. Heating your home during winter increases the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning. Checking the detectors around your home should be done routinely, especially during cold weather months.

2) Pure water

Water filters are a popular health-conscious home upgrade that can fit a range of budgets. The most popular types of water filtration are filtered pitchers that can start at $20. There are also under-the-sink, on-the-counter, and faucet-mounted filtration system alternatives depending on how large of an upgrade you want.

Water leak detection devices are another popular home improvement. These systems can notify you when a leak is detected and can shut off the water system if a major problem is found.

3) Home supplies that are great at their jobs and easy on the environment

Some consumers have expressed concern about the ingredients found in conventional cleaning products, paints, flooring and building materials. Many have decided to replace them with products that are environmentally friendly.

Cleaning products: Using green cleaning products can help reduce the human health and environmental concerns that come along with cleaning. To make it easier for consumers to identify greener cleaning products, the EPA manages the Safer Choice program, which certifies products that contain safer ingredients for human health and the environment.





program, which certifies products that contain safer ingredients for human health and the environment. Painting: Whether you are doing a light touch up around your home or a large project, toxic paint could negatively impact the air quality of your living space. Look for options that are free of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) or have a Green Seal or UL GREENGUARD certification.





Replacing appliances: Always look for appliances with a LEED or ENERGY STAR certification. These products are more sustainable and reduce energy usage. You may also qualify for a green homeowner discount through your insurance for having these appliances in your home.





Flooring: Look for eco-friendly options such as unfinished hardwood, stone or concrete, and carpets made of natural fibers. Make sure to use toxic-free adhesives to reduce the amount of chemicals in your home.





Building materials: If you are replacing drywall or insulation, look for materials with a GREENGUARD certification to avoid toxic chemicals such as formaldehyde or acetaldehyde.

Sustainable living doesn't have to be overwhelming or expensive. With a few thoughtful upgrades and eco-conscious choices, you can create a healthier home environment, reduce your environmental impact and save on long-term costs.

