Mercury Insurance Offers Home Safety Tips to Keep the Holiday Season Merry and Bright

"Anyone preparing for guests should keep safety top of mind and understand the coverage provided by their insurance policies. Homeowners need to identify and address any potential hazards in and around the home that could put a big damper on the holiday spirit." Post this

Here are some tips that homeowners should keep in mind as they plan for the holidays:

Keep holiday lights shimmering bright. Part of the magic of the holidays lies in the many displays of twinkling lights. Before stringing any lighting, check lighting cords for tears or deformations. Look for signs of excess wear on all indoor and outdoor lights, including fading, frayed wiring, or twisted and kinked cords. Make sure that damaged bulbs are replaced and each strand of lights is functional and safe. Lastly, confirm that any cords or lights used for outdoor displays are intended to be used outdoors.

As the holiday season progresses, policyholders should review their homeowners insurance to understand their coverage and make sure it has been updated to suit their family's needs, especially if they've made any high-value renovations or purchases recently. "Don't let an unanticipated loss or accident steal the joy of the holiday season," said Lee. "There is no better gift than peace of mind that your property is protected, and it only takes a few simple precautions."

For additional holiday safety tips from Mercury Insurance, visit:

How to Winterize a Car

Holiday Insurance Tips: Ho-Ho Homeowners Holiday Infographic

Is My Car Ready For A Road Trip?

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit http://www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

Media Contact

Shane Smith, Mercury Insurance, (424) 903-3665, [email protected], https://www.mercuryinsurance.com/

SOURCE Mercury Insurance