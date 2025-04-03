Mercury Insurance Offers Homeowners Recommendations on Tax Deductions That Could Save You Thousands

"Mercury recommends that all homeowners set aside time to review homeowners deductions with your CPA or accountant. Missed deductions can wind up costing you thousands of dollars." Post this

"Mercury recommends that all homeowners set aside time to review homeowners deductions with your CPA or accountant," said Adam Bakonis, Sr. Product Manager for Mercury Insurance. "Missed deductions can wind up costing you thousands of dollars."

Here are some of the most common deductions for homeowners:

Mortgage interest – The interest you pay on your mortgage is deductible up to $750,000 as a single filer or as a married couple filing jointly. The only exception is if the mortgage was not to buy, build or improve your home.

Property taxes – Your property taxes are deductible up to $10,000 as a married couple filing jointly or $5,000 if you are single or filing separately.

Home office expenses – With working from home more common than ever, you may be able to deduct some of the expenses necessary to operate an office space. Check with your tax professional to validate requirements, including determining how much time you need to spend working from your dedicated home workspace(s).

Energy credits – For those making qualified energy-efficient improvements to your home after January 1, 2023, you may be eligible for IRS Energy Credits. You can claim the credit for improvements made through 2032.

HOA fees – HOA fees are generally not deductible when it comes to your taxes, but if you own the property for investment purposes and rent to a tenant, you may be able to deduct certain expenses.

Home equity loan interest – It is important to remember that home equity funds can only be used as a deduction if the funds were used to improve your home, such as a kitchen or bath remodel.

There are potentially thousands of dollars in deductions available to homeowners. It is important to explore all of your options and, if necessary, consult with your tax advisor to make sure you are receiving your maximum refund and not leaving any of your hard-earned money on the table.

