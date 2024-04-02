Mercury Insurance Offers New Coverages and Discounts in New Jersey

Mercury's new added protection comes with environmentally friendly perks, while discounts put hard-earned money back in the pockets of policyholders

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) today announces three new coverages and four new discounts that are available for homeowners or renters in New Jersey. Mercury's new coverages provide additional insurance protections with an option for environmentally friendly replacement products. Discounts are available for homeowners already taking eco-friendly measures and will put hard-earned money back in the pockets of policyholders.