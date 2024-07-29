Mercury Insurance Partners With iHeart Radio to Honor Community Heroes

"One of our core values as a company is doing the 'right thing.' Community Rockstars is designed to acknowledge those who feel the same way; those who want to make this area a better place to live." Post this

"Not all rockstars play instruments, sing or perform on stage. Some wear a stethoscope or a whistle and impact lives in a very different way, every single day," said Erik Thompson, VP & CMO of Mercury Insurance. "That's who we are looking for — heroes who usually don't get recognized for their extraordinary day-to-day actions."

Nominations for deserving individuals can be submitted online at iHeart.com/Mercury and selections will be made on a weekly basis. Each honoree will receive a VIP Experience that includes:

Tickets to a future show of their choice at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (NICUA) with premium seats in the Mercury Insurance Sunset Deck

A $200 gift card

gift card VIP Parking Upgrade at NICUA

Their name featured on a video that plays next to the stage

A chance to appear on iHeart Radio for acknowledgement

For individuals planning to attend concerts at NICUA, they can check out some of Mercury's "Pro Tips" to elevate their concert-going experience at https://landing.mercuryinsurance.com/music which also includes special perks for Mercury customers.

Check out the NICUA venue and Mercury's "Community Rockstars" campaign video here: https://mcy.news/3A1cLVR

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance provides auto, homeowners and business insurance through more than 4,700 employees and a network of more than 8,000 independent agents in 11 states.

