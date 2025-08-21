Mercury Insurance Shares Guidance for Parents of First-Time Drivers

"We want parents and young drivers to feel confident not only about safety, but also about understanding their coverage and making sure they're protected from day one." Post this

"National Traffic Awareness Month is an important reminder of how vital safe driving and proper preparation are — especially for teens getting behind the wheel for the first time," said Kevin Quinn, VP Claims, Auto, Mercury Insurance. "We want parents and young drivers to feel confident not only about safety, but also about understanding their coverage and making sure they're protected from day one."

According to The Zebra's State of Auto Insurance report, the national average for auto insurance policy premiums for those aged 16-19 is $4,573. Broken down into monthly payments, that could add over $380 to your expenses. The good news is that age 16 is the most expensive year, so you can expect that policy to steadily drop each successive year.

Some tips to lower your auto insurance rates with young new drivers include:

Bundle multiple insurance policies – Bundling your auto insurance policy along with your homeowners or umbrella policy can help keep costs down. Always be sure to ask for this discount.

Shop around – This may seem like a no-brainer, but taking the time to shop around for auto insurance quotes can save you a reasonable sum of money.

Increase your deductible – Raising your deductible will lower the cost of your monthly premium. It is important to make sure that the deductible is within your budget should you need to file a claim.

Buy your teen a clunker – Most first-time drivers do not need a newer, expensive car to drive. Buying a reliable, older car as your teen is gaining experience makes good sense.

Check for student discounts (good grades) – It should be noted that many insurance companies offer discounts for students who maintain a B average or higher. These discounts are often 10% to 25% and apply to full-time students under 25.

Taking the time to ask key questions and compare prices can help new drivers save money and stay within budget.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit http://www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on X, Instagram or Facebook.

