Mercury Insurance Shares How to Prepare for an Evacuation During Wildfire Season

"Preparing for a wildfire evacuation involves several critical actions, and starting early is one of the best ways homeowners can protect their families and communities. Simple steps taken now can make all the difference later." Post this

Mercury Insurance, long committed to protecting homeowners in wildfire-prone areas, recommends these essential tips to help families stay ready:

Create a Go-Bag for Every Household Member

Pack essentials like IDs, medications, toiletries, spare keys, a phone charger, important documents, cash, water, snacks and clothing. Be sure to include necessities for children, pets and elderly family members.

Prepare Your Vehicle in Advance

Keep your gas tank at least half full throughout the wildfire season. Store a physical map, emergency contact list, a flashlight/lantern, and a backup power source for your phone in your vehicle.

Document Your Property

Take photos or videos of each room in your home — including valuables, electronics and appliances. Store these files securely online to assist with future insurance claims.

Make a Communication Plan

Establish evacuation routes and a meeting spot if family members get separated. Share the plan with neighbors or extended family and choose an out-of-area contact with whom everyone can check in.

Sign Up for Emergency Alerts

Enroll in local emergency notification systems — like Watch Duty or Citizen — that provide real-time evacuation updates. Many counties offer text-based or app notifications.

Prep Your Home Before You Leave

Close all windows and doors, shut off gas and propane, and remove flammable items from around the yard. If time allows, leave garden hoses connected and ladders out for firefighters to access the roof. Leave indoor and outdoor lights on to help visibility through smoke.

"Wildfires can move fast, so preparedness needs to be second nature for families in vulnerable areas," added Butler. "These small steps not only protect your safety — they can also give first responders a better chance to defend your home."

Peace of Mind Starts With a Plan

Mercury Insurance provides expert tools and guidance to help residents prepare before emergencies hit. Through digital resources and trusted local agents, Mercury is here to help families stay ready.

For more information and additional preparedness tips, visit the Mercury Insurance Catastrophe Center.

About Mercury Insurance

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through nearly 4,100 employees and more than 6,500 independent agents. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, along with "Best Auto Insurance Company" honors from Forbes and Insure.com. Learn more at http://www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

Contact: PCG – Shane Smith (424) 903-3665 ([email protected])

Media Contact

Shane Smith, Mercury Insurance, (424) 903-3665, [email protected], http://www.mercuryinsurance.com/

SOURCE Mercury Insurance