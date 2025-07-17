Mercury Insurance Shares Tips to Protect Your Home From Hail Damage

"Our goal is to empower Mercury policyholders with practical knowledge so they can take action before hail causes damage — not after. Preparation doesn't have to be expensive or complicated, and it can save you thousands of dollars down the line." Post this

Key Tips to Protect Your Home from Hail:

Inspect and reinforce your roof: Regularly check for loose or missing shingles and consider installing impact-resistant roofing materials if you live in a high-risk area.

Why Hail Preparedness Matters:

According to the National Centers for Environmental Information, hail causes billions of dollars in property damage each year in the United States, and 2025 is already tracking to be one of the most active hail seasons in recent years.

Mercury encourages homeowners to review their insurance policies ahead of hail season to ensure they understand their coverage and deductible options.

About Mercury Insurance

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit http://www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

